Lucky jockey praises strong ride, unique horse names

The jockey of the horse that finished second in the race praised his performance, stating that it was stronger than the previous race where he struggled to ride effectively. The horse's owner, a well-known figure in the horse racing industry, has unique horse names such as Omawarisan, Bokumadanemiyo, and Iikotabakari. The owner's father, Oneichi, is also known for his unique naming style, having horses with names like Orelhametterze, Unaginobori, and Bikkurishitanmo.

鞍上の幸英明騎手は「強かったと思います。 前走は（前が）詰まってうまく乗れなかったので、良かったです」と振り返った。２着に４番人気のマクノス（田口貫太騎手）が入り、３着に１１番人気のソルアモール（荻野 琢真）が続いた。

勝ち時計は１分５４秒４（良）。 馬主は小田切光氏で、同馬以外にもオマワリサン、ボクマダネムイヨ、イイコトバカリなどユニークな馬名が多いことで知られる。 父もオレハマッテルゼ、ウナギノボリ、ビックリシタナモーなどの馬主である有一氏。 独特のネーミング術を先代から受け継ぎ、競馬界を盛り上げている。

今回のレースにＳＮＳでは「まさかの『おやつ』と口取り！！ オーナーから幸さんへの副賞かな？ 」「お菓子大好きみゆぴーとのコンビで強い走りでしたね」「オヤツノジカン、オテンバプリンセス・・・面白馬名デーか今日は」「小田切光オーナーのおかげでほっこり」「これから払い戻ししてちょうど１０時のオヤツノジカンって完璧ダナー美味しいの食べてチョーダイ」「スタバに着いて実況でずっとオヤツノジカン！ オヤツノジカン！

って言ってて、思わずニヤついてしもたw」「オヤツノジカンにオヤツもらった～幸ジョッキーもオヤツ持ってる」「オヤツノジカン強かったね！ あとさすがに可愛すぎる、、」「オヤツノジカン単勝とれましたー！！ 」などのコメントが寄せられている。

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Horse Racing Jockey Performance Unique Horse Names Owner

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