Louis Vuitton: Innovation and Style.人柄と技術を融合させたデザインをつくることで、高品質で革命的な製品を開発しています。

Louis Vuittonは、1854年以来、革新とスタイルを組み合わせた独自のデザインを常に高いレベルの品質で提供し続いています。ルイ・ヴィトンは、伝統を重んじ、歴史の中で建築家やアーティスト、デザイナーに門戸を開き、プラット土、シューズ、アクセサリー、ウォッチ＆ファインジュエリー、ビューティー、フレグランスなどの分野を開拓してきたのです。現在も、誰もが期待しているブランドの１つです。

ホヨンは、エイジド加工されたシルバーのガラスチューブが全面に刺繍が施されたアンティーク調の温かみのあるグレーカラーのスリップドレスに、ベージュのサテンパンプスをコーディネートしました。

MAKE-UPは、ビューティー・コレクション｢ラ・ボーテ ルイ・ヴィトン｣より、｢LV バーム 050 レッド パルス｣を纏いました。 また、メンズ・ラインより、｢タンブラー｣のブレスレット、｢ピュア V｣のピアス、｢マジェスティック｣のリングも着用しました。 MAKE-UPには、ビューティー・コレクション｢ラ・ボーテ ルイ・ヴィトン｣より｢LV オンブル 150 ベージュ メメント｣と｢LV ルージュ 105 ヌード ネセセール｣を纏いました。

ファン・ジョンミンは、ブラックのシングルブレストタキシードジャケット、同素材のトラウザー、ホワイトのコットンポプリンシャツ、ブラックの シルクボウタイ、ブラックのレザーLVケンジントンダービーシューズを合わせました。 Louis Vuittonは、1854年の創業以来、革新とスタイルを組み合わせた独自のデザインを常に最高級な品質で提供し続けています。

現在もトラベルラゲージ、バッグ、アクセサリーなどの製品を通じて、クリエイティブでありながらエレガントで実用的である、創業者ルイ・ヴィトンが生み出した｢旅の真髄(こころ)｣の精神を忠実に受け継いでいます。 Louis Vuittonというストーリーを作り上げたのは、｢大胆さ｣でした。 伝統を重んじ、歴史の中で建築家やアーティスト、デザイナーに門戸を開き、プラット土、シューズ、アクセサリー、ウォッチ＆ファインジュエリー、ビューティー、フレグランスなどの分野を開拓してきたのです。

これらの丁寧に製作された製品は、Louis Vuittonがクラフツマンシップにいかにこだわりを持ってきたかという証となっており、現在も、誰もが期待しているブランドの１つです





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