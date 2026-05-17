Lionel Messi's Early Career and Major Highlights

This news text highlights Lionel Messi's early career, his time at Barcelona, and his exploits with the Argentina national team. It also mentions his major highlights, such as his first-ever Champions League final goal and his iconic celebration in the Clasico against Real Madrid.

He came through the ranks of the Barcelona youth academy and is mostly known for his time at Barcelona and his exploits with the Argentina national team.

He made his official first-team debut at Barcelona at the age of 17 during the 2004-05 campaign, making an appearance in the 1-0 LaLiga win against Espanyol in October 2004. The attacker has also represented the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and currently plays for Inter Miami.

Messi enjoyed a number of major highlights during his club career, with his first-ever Champions League final goal against Manchester United in May 2009 and his iconic celebration in the Clasico against Real Madrid in April 2017 among some of the biggest moments of his playing days.

The Rosario native made his debut for Argentina in the 2-1 win against Hungary, controversially getting sent off just moments after coming off the bench





GoalJP_Official / 🏆 112. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina National Team Paris Saint-Germain Inter Miami Champions League Final Goal Clasico Against Real Madrid Rosario Hungary Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo's Career Cristiano Ronaldo's Height Cristiano Ronaldo's Weight Cristiano Ronaldo's Children Cristiano Ronaldo's Relationship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

International sports events boom in U.S.: Soccer, Rugby, and Winter OlympicsMajor international sports events such as the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, North American Rugby Championship, women's soccer World Cup, women's rugby World Cup, and Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City are scheduled in the next decade. Major sporting events in the past, such as 1994 World Cup and the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, have led to exponential economic growth. Sports business journal reports that the U.S. and Canada have invested approximately 400 billion dollars in sports infrastructure development, mostly for completion next year. As preparations are gaining ground.

Read more »

Update on Nakanishi Takako's ActivitiesJapanese singer-songwriter Nakanishi Takako is known for her large number of live performances and wide-ranging supporter base. She released her first nationwide record in 2014, followed by the debut of her major label in 2016 with the album 'Hyaku-hyaku Iou'. She has also provided songs for Kageyama Sho, no, Aomori Jinnosuke, ChroNoiR, and other artists. Nakakushi is also the songwriter for several popular Japanese songs such as the theme song of the anime 'boochi' zebra lock'. Furthermore, she is set to release a new single 'hito' for the 'Tenchu: The Ultimate Ninja Gaiden III' theme in April 2023. She is also active in the anime industry by providing songs for 'Snoowbal Aow' and 'The Final Season 2'.

Read more »

Harts Releases Statement Condemning 'Embarrassing' Incident at Celtic Park Security CrisisHarts announce the release of a statement denouncing the 'Shameful Incident' that occurred after their defeat at Celtic Park during the Premiership season. The players and staff experienced severe physical and verbal abuse, which led to the decision to abandon post-match media coverage due to the intimidating atmosphere. The season was concluded amidst major security issues at the stadium, with fans flooding the pitch and players and coaches fearing for their safety.

Read more »

D-SciTechプログラム: Future Engineer Preparation for ChildrenThe D-SciTech program is a public lecture series aimed at children interested in science and engineering, with a theme of 'Future Engineers for the Future'. This program, which will be held for the 4th time in 2026, aims to stimulate children's curiosity and provide them with a platform to make informed decisions about their future career by offering specialized learning through collaboration between industry and education.

Read more »

Father's Day Dining Scene Reflects in Purchasing DataThe news highlights the increased demand for high-priced products like Terimidore single items and two-person dinner sets on Father's Day, along with the growing trend of 'special dinner' scenes featuring fathers and mothers. It also mentions the high rate of new purchases by 'non-gourmet EC users' as a gift-giving occasion.

Read more »

ベリーグッドマン、10周年企画第2弾「おかん〜yet〜」を配信開始（1/2ページ）3人組ボーカルグループ・ベリーグッドマンが5月1日に配信シングル「おかん〜yet〜 (Major Debut 10th Anniversary Ver.)」を…

Read more »