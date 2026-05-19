Kurashimafarms, a waterborne specialty company established in 2021, released a smart cultivation product. Smart cultivation allows for the automation of feed feeding in aquaculture. Through the use of AI and IC, the efficiency and productivity of the production process is being improved, and the speed of fish development is being accelerated.

rotate sushi restaurant Kurasushi released on May 15, smart cultivation with AI grew large Crab (350 yen) for a limited period of time and limited location stores.

Kurasushi is the first to provide fresh crabs in shortage. Some stores in Osaka and Kyoto (75 stores) have been exposed. This large Crab is handled by Kurasushi, a company established in 2021, KURASHIMAFARMS (Osaka and Kyoto, Yamane City), a waterborne specialty company, through smart cultivation.

Smart cultivation is an effort to improve efficiency and productivity in aquaculture by using technology





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{ Keyword: Kurashimafarms } { Keyword: Smart Cultivation } { Keyword: Large Crab } { Keyword: Osaka } { Keyword: Kurusushi } { Keyword: Waterborne Specialty Company

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