Japan-first recycling plant to recycle household plastic waste into high-quality plastics pellets successfully operated

Hokkaido Mitsubishi Chemical Co., Ltd. (MSC), which has been consistently providing machinery development, consultation and education related to plastics recycling in the field of materials recycling, has successfully implemented a recycling plant that recycles containers packaging plastics generated annually from households.

資源有効利用促進法改正で高まる、企業の再資源化ニーズに対応 plastics recycle machine development consultation and education consistently carried out by Hokkaido Mitsubishi Chemical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as MSC) have established a unique recycling plant with the capacity to deal with approximately 30,000 tons of container packaging plastics generated annually from households.

The plant, set to go into operation at the end of 2026 by Ito-tsuji Co., Ltd., allows for the high-quality recycling of container packaging plastics from households to be manufactured into high-quality plastics pellets, which can then be used as raw materials for products





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Recycling Of Household Plastics Establishment Of Recycling Plant Manufacturing High-Quality Plastics Pellls

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