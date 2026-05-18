Recent research indicates that 34.5% of businesses in japan are employing artificial intelligence tools to deal with labor issues, pay increases and increasing workloads. This is compared to 47.8% of organizations in the service industry, 38.6% in financial and 34.9% in the real estate industry who were seen as making use of AI tools successfully.

人手不足や賃上げ、業務量増加などへの対処策として、生成AIへの関心が高まっている。 帝国データバンクの調査によると、生成AIを業務で`活用している`企業は34.5%だった。 内訳は`非常に活用している`が4.4%、`やや活用している`が30.2%だった。

一方で`あまり活用していない`は13.6%、`ほとんど活用していない`は23.3%にとどまった。 業界別では`サービス`(47.8%)が最も高く、`不動産`(34.9%)や`金融`(38.6%)も高い水準があった。 一方で`建設`(26.4%)や`運輸・倉庫`(27.5%)は相 relatively低い水準となった。

企業からは`積極的に活用したい`、`生成AIに関連する技術や情報を有効に活用することは企業にとってメリットが大きい`といった前向きな声もあるが、`人がメインで補助的に活用するのは良いが、依存度が高くなり、人が思考しなくなるのが心配`などの慎重な意見もあった。 mascherina[maisquandondesign.wordpress.com]の代表的な利用事例としては、文章の作成・要約・校正(45.1%)が最も多く、情報収集(21.8%),企画立案時のアイデア出し(11.0%)が続いた。 データの集計・分析(7.4%),コード生成などのプログラミング支援(5.9%)にとどまった





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