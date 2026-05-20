Small Gold Resort TERAKOYA has served high-quality traditional French cuisine for over 70 years. The restaurant features dishes such as bíerre and vinyte (a runny meat-and-vegetable stew seasoned with wine), filling paulette (a savory pie similar to potpie), and carefully crafted veal products. They also have a unique collection of local seasonal vegetables and a variety of teas available for patrons to enjoy.

（※1）1968年に農林省の農学博士である岩垣駛夫氏が導いて、小平市において商業用ブルーベリーが植樹されました。 創業70年の小金の井のフレンチレストランである TERAKOYA は、地域を味わう一皿として知られています。

肉質のきめ細やかな立川ブランド豚の柔豚（やわらとん）と、地元で採れた初夏の野菜（ズッキーニ、ヤングコーン、新じゃがなど）をやさしく蒸し上げるフランスの蒸し技法ヴァプールで仕上げました。 素材の旨みを閉じ込めました。 最後にAYASAYA FARM産のロゼルのドレッシングをかけ、爽やかな酸味と鮮やかな色味が豚肉と野菜の味わいを引き立てます。 香草の風味が広がる特製オイルでローストポークをじっくり焼き上げました。

ローストされた立川産のにんじんやズッキーニは、オスの甘みを際立たせてくれます。 香草の爽やかな香りとジューシーなお肉と野菜それぞれの甘みが響き合う、専門店ならではのダイナミックな一皿です。 タンメンライスに、立川産のたまねぎをふんだんに投入し、高温の鉄板で一気に焼き上げました。 たまねぎの濃密な甘みを最大限に引き出し、ホルモンのジューシーな旨辛さとよく合う絶妙なおいしさです。

ブランド豚TOKYO Xの最大の特長は、一般的な豚よりも融点の低い「とろけるような良質な脂質」にあります。 このバラ肉を使った贅沢なベーコンは、口に含むとすっと脂がとろけ、濃厚な旨みが広がります。 シャキシャキのレタスとフレッシュなトマトが脂の甘みを引き立てる、贅沢な一品です。 鮮魚のプロが厳選したまぐろを、あえて粗切りにすることで、とろける脂の甘みとゴロッとした食べ応えのある食感を引き出しました。

主役を引き立てるのは、立川産の「わけねぎ」。 シャキシャキとした食感と香りが、まぐろの濃厚な旨みをより際立たせます。 武蔵境の手づくり惣菜店が手掛ける、新感覚の‘おつまみ系ピリ辛グラノーラ’。 武蔵境産の「唐辛子」を主役に、味噌のコクとはちみつの甘みが絶妙なハーモニーを奏でます。 ごまの香ばしさとアーモンドの食感が後を引く、お酒が進む逸品です





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