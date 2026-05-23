Japanese News Update of 2500-Character-RPG 'EOST MODE' Featuring New Characters

Introduces a new character and Season Pass content for the 2500-character-RPG 'EOST MODE' in Japanese.

RPGモード" EOST MODE "では、サウスタウンへとやってきたMr. KARATE が有能な人材を求め、とある人物とともに街を巡ります。 究極に至る人材は見つかるのか……。 初心者にも面白く、シリーズの魅力を満喫できる本編＋Season Pass 1＋Season Pass 2を収録した"餓狼伝説 City of the Wolves Legend Edition"は、現在大好評配信中！

Season Pass 2では、『餓狼伝説』シリーズより"キム・ジェイフン"、"ナイトメアギース"、"ブルー・マリー"、"ヴォルフガング・クラウザー"、Mr. KARATE"の5キャラクターに加え、アニメ 『北斗の拳 -FIST OF THE NORTH STAR-』より"ケンシロウ"の参戦が決定。 全6キャラクターを毎月順次配信予定です。 Season 2の配信開始にあわせて、本編＋Season Pass 1＋Season Pass 2をまとめて楽しめる"餓狼伝説 City of the Wolves Legend Edition"を6,490円（税込）でお求めいただけます。

今後のアップデートで追加されていくキャラクターもすべて使用可能となります。

"餓狼伝説 City of the Wolves Standard Edition"が2,980円の新価格で発売中！ "餓狼伝説 City of the Wolves"が、よりお求めやすい新価格で登場。 "Standard Edition"では、DLCコンテンツを除くすべてのゲームモードおよびキャラクターをプレイいただけます。 シリーズ未経験の方でも始めやすく、本作のバトルシステムやストーリーを存分に体験可能。

爽快なアクションを楽しめるバトル系统や、1人用RPGモード"EOST"など、初めての方でも安心してプレイできる要素を多数搭載しています。 これから『餓狼伝説 City of the Wolves』をプレイされる方にもおすすめの内容となっています。 また、DLCキャラクター5体がセットになったSeason Pass 1（アンディ・ボガード／ケン／ジョー・東／春麗/Mr.BIG）の単体販売も開始しました。 新たなファイターたちとのバトルもぜひお楽しみください。

『餓狼伝説 City of the Wolves』について 『餓狼伝説 City of the Wolves』は、誰でも爽快なアクションを楽しめる操作性と、遊ぶほど奥深さが広がる駆け引きを両立した最新格闘ゲームです。 シリーズならではの魅力を受け継ぎつつ、独自のアートスタイル、新バトルシステム"REV",1人用RPGモード"EOST"など、初めての方でも入り込みやすい要素を多数搭載しています。 Season 2では、新キャラクターの追加やゲームバランスの強化によって、より多くの方が楽しめる内容へと進化しています。 アップデートした『餓狼伝説 City of the Wolves』の世界をぜひ体験ください





PRTIMES_JP / 🏆 114. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EOST MODE RPG MODE KARATE BATTLE NEW CHARACTER

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