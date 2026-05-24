Japanese Theater Casts

This news text provides a comprehensive list of actors and actresses who have been cast in various Japanese theater productions. The list includes popular actors and actresses such as Uta no Prince-sama's Uta and the voice actor of the main character, as well as lesser-known actors and actresses. The news text also highlights the leading roles and the productions they will be appearing in.

出演：髙石あかり / トミー・バストウ / 吉沢亮 / 岡部たかし / 池脇千鶴 / 小日向文世 / 寛一郎 / 円井わん / さとうほなみ / 佐野史郎 / 堤真一 / 板垣李光人 / 北川景子 / シャーロット・ケイト・フォックス / 倉沢杏菜 / 安達木乃 / 岩谷健司 / 前原瑞樹 / 渡辺江里子 / 木村美穂 / 生瀬勝久 / 池谷のぶえ / 野内まる / 岩崎う大 / 朝加真由美 / 北香那 / 酒井大成 / 柄本時生 / 杉田雷麟 / 日高由起刀 / 下川恭平 / 濱正悟 / 伊武雅刀 / 大西信満 / 蓮佛美沙子 / 夏目透羽 / 芋生悠 / 夙川アトム / 橋本淳 / DAIGO / 安井順平出演：今田美桜 / 北村匠海 / 江口のりこ / 河合優実 / 原菜乃華 / 高橋文哉 / 古川琴音 / 眞栄田郷敦 / 大森元貴 / 妻夫木聡 / 阿部サダヲ / 松嶋菜々子 / 戸田菜穂 / 戸田恵子 / 浅田美代子 / 吉田鋼太郎 / 中沢元紀 / 二宮和也 / 加瀬亮 / 細田佳央太 / 竹野内豊 / 瞳水ひまり / 志田彩良 / ソニン / 瀧内公美 / 山寺宏一 / 津田健次郎 / 鳴海唯 / 倉悠貴 / 久保史緒里 / 藤堂日向 / 林田理沙出演：松坂桃李 / 吉岡里帆 / 奥平大兼 / 蒔田彩珠 / 窪塚愛流 / 吉柳咲良 / 豊田裕大 / 上坂樹里 / 髙石あかり / 八村倫太郎 / 山下幸輝 / 夏生大湖 / 影山優佳 / 永瀬莉子 / 森愁斗 / 安斉星来 / 矢吹奈子 / 今井柊斗 / 真弓孟之 / 西本まりん / 花岡すみれ / 野内まる / 山田健人 / 渡辺色 / 青山凌大 / 藤本一輝 / 唐木俊輔 / 大塚萌香 / 鈴川紗由 / 芹澤雛梨 / 白倉碧空 / 岡田将生 / 迫田孝也 / 臼田あさ美 / 櫻井海音 / 林泰文 / 堀田真由 / 高橋恭平 / 及川光博 / 常盤貴子 / 北村一.

出演：髙石あかり / トミー・バストウ / 吉沢亮 / 岡部たかし / 池脇千鶴 / 小日向文世 / 寛一郎 / 円井わん / さとうほなみ / 佐野史郎 / 堤真一 / 板垣李光人 / 北川景子 / シャーロット・ケイト・フォックス / 倉沢杏菜 / 安達木乃 / 岩谷健司 / 前原瑞樹 / 渡辺江里子 / 木村美穂 / 生瀬勝久 / 池谷のぶえ / 野内まる / 岩崎う大 / 朝加真由美 / 北香那 / 酒井大成 / 柄本時生 / 杉田雷麟 / 日高由起刀 / 下川恭平 / 濱正悟 / 伊武雅刀 / 大西信満 / 蓮佛美沙子 / 夏目透羽 / 芋生悠 / 夙川アトム / 橋本淳 / DAIGO / 安井順平出演：今田美桜 / 北村匠海 / 江口のりこ / 河合優実 / 原菜乃華 / 高橋文哉 / 古川琴音 / 眞栄田郷敦 / 大森元貴 / 妻夫木聡 / 阿部サダヲ / 松嶋菜々子 / 戸田菜穂 / 戸田恵子 / 浅田美代子 / 吉田鋼太郎 / 中沢元紀 / 二宮和也 / 加瀬亮 / 細田佳央太 / 竹野内豊 / 瞳水ひまり / 志田彩良 / ソニン / 瀧内公美 / 山寺宏一 / 津田健次郎 / 鳴海唯 / 倉悠貴 / 久保史緒里 / 藤堂日向 / 林田理沙出演：松坂桃李 / 吉岡里帆 / 奥平大兼 / 蒔田彩珠 / 窪塚愛流 / 吉柳咲良 / 豊田裕大 / 上坂樹里 / 髙石あかり / 八村倫太郎 / 山下幸輝 / 夏生大湖 / 影山優佳 / 永瀬莉子 / 森愁斗 / 安斉星来 / 矢吹奈子 / 今井柊斗 / 真弓孟之 / 西本まりん / 花岡すみれ / 野内まる / 山田健人 / 渡辺色 / 青山凌大 / 藤本一輝 / 唐木俊輔 / 大塚萌香 / 鈴川紗由 / 芹澤雛梨 / 白倉碧空 / 岡田将生 / 迫田孝也 / 臼田あさ美 / 櫻井海音 / 林泰文 / 堀田真由 / 高橋恭平 / 及川光博 / 常盤貴子 / 北村一





owarai_natalie / 🏆 25. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Japanese Theater Actor Actress Production Leading Role

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Snow Mikuveranstaltungen HongkongJapanese entertainment company Candle & White provides support for planning and operations for the Snow Miku's Sky Town visit to different places under a cross-promotion event.

Read more »

Seminar on Japanese Support for Google Workspace Studio and Agent-Type Workflow with Gem-NotebookLMA seminar by Google Workspace's premier partner, Jikit Information Co., Ltd., focusing on the latest information on Google Workspace Studio, which has finally supported Japanese, and the core of agent-type workflows using Gemini AI. The seminar will also cover advanced knowledge utilization with NotebookLM, as well as the latest use patterns with custom Gems and existing tools. It aims to transform from 'AI that waits for instructions' to 'AI that acts on its own' by integrating with existing tools, accelerating the transformation of business reform in the field and providing specific methods.

Read more »

Jazz Singer Announces Special Live Tribute to Japanese Hip Hop LegendsThe 'THE SUCCESSOR - MAJ HIP HOP TRIBUTE' will feature special performances by high-profile artists and showcase performances honoring the history of Japanese hip hop.

Read more »

Top 2 Foods & Beverages Purchased in Last Year by Japanese Consumers in Premium CategoryA comprehensive overview of the top foods and beverages purchased in premium category in the last year by Japanese consumers, focusing on reasons for choice, preferences, and consideration points in purchasing.

Read more »

Japanese News Update of 2500-Character-RPG 'EOST MODE' Featuring New CharactersIntroduces a new character and Season Pass content for the 2500-character-RPG 'EOST MODE' in Japanese.

Read more »

The First Japanese Exhibition of Vincent van Gogh's WorksThe first exhibition of Vincent van Gogh's works in Japan took place in 1958 at the Tokyo National Museum. The exhibition showcased original works and reproductions, marking the first time Japanese audiences could see the artist's original paintings and drawings.

Read more »