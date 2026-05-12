Job Fairs for Bus Industry Professionals

Held events at various locations across Japan, job fairs provide a platform for those interested in the bus industry to connect with recruiters and learn about career opportunities. Featuring specialized workshops, speaker sessions, and chance meetings, the job fairs offer valuable insights and support for job seekers.

会場ではステージプログラムとして、特設ステージにおいて転職活動に役立つ専門講座や、業界のリアルを知るためのトークセッションが開催される。 具体的には、どらなび講座として"希望のバス会社に受かる方法",バス運転手トークセッションとして現役バス運転手による本音トークにおいてやりがいと実情を語る。

人事担当者トークセッションとしては採用担当者が教える選考のポイントや、業界知識講座として"バスのお仕事"基礎知識と今後の展望を、また自治体ステージでは移住・就業を歓迎する自治体によるサポート支援の紹介をする。 免許取得講座では大型二種免許取得のステップと活用できる補助金制度の紹介まで行われる。 来場者限定の特典やサポートコンテンツとして、求職者の"不安"を解消しスムーズな就職活動を支えるための充実したコンテンツが用意されてる。

例えば、無料の証明写真撮影コーナーでプロカメラマンが、履歴書等に使える写真を事前予約制かつ先着30名限定で撮影する。 就職相談コーナーでは、"どらなび"専門スタッフによる1対1の個別相談が可能で、もちろん異業種からの転職相談も歓迎だ。 スタンプラリー特典は、5社のブースを訪問するとバス業界特化型の"どらなびオリジナル履歴書"と"どらなびオリジナルボールペン"がプレゼントされる。 気になる各会場での主な出展予定事業者は順不同で次の通りだ。

＜関西会場＞阪急バス、近鉄バス、阪神バス、京阪バス、奈良交通、全但バス、三重交通、名鉄バス、大阪シティバス、南海バス、西日本ジェイアールバス、神姫バス、神姫観光、関西空港交通、とさでん交通、他多数。 ＜名古屋＞名鉄バス、豊鉄バス、知多乗合、名鉄観光バス、名阪近鉄バス、鯱バス、ジェイアール東海バス、帝産観光バス名古屋支店、三重交通、東濃鉄道、岐阜乗合自動車、豊栄交通、大興タクシー、日本タクシー、西三交通、レスクル、KRB、中日臨海バス三河営業所、おぺお。

＜福岡会場＞西日本鉄道、九州産交バス、昭和自動車、熊本電気鉄道、祐徳自動車、西肥自動車、九州相良観光、広島電鉄、北九州市交通局、大分バス、長崎県営バス、大分交通、亀の井バス、佐賀市交通局、JRバス中国、 他多数





bestcarmagazine / 🏆 55. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Job Fair Bus Industry Recruitment Expertise Career Resources Support Content Photocopy Services One-On-One Guidance Selected Prizes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Interview with IMAGICA GEEQ AGENT regarding game industry recruitment for 2025A series of interviews with IMAGICA GEEQ AGENT regarding the recruitment of the gaming industry for the year 2025, which is noted for its 30 years of experience in game personnel introduction and dispatch.

Read more »

CBRSS: Artificial Intelligence Company Selectra Systems Increases IPO Offer PriceArtificial Intelligence (AI) company Selectra Systems has announced plans to increase its initial public offering (IPO) price range from the initial plan of $115-$125 to $150-$160, and also increase its share issuance from 2.8 million shares to 3 million shares, focusing on the growing demand for high-performance semiconductors and increasing interest from investors in the AI industry. It plans to make this announcement on November 11, based on information from two industry sources.

Read more »

B2B Meetups Across Brazil Boast 46% Growth; Local Indigenous Games Industry ThrivingBrazil's B2B meet-ups increased by 46% compared to the previous year, with potential negotiation amounts reaching 180 million USD (approximately 2.8 trillion BRL). The number of attendees at these meetings was high, with booths from Nintendo, Riot Games, Roblox, King.com, and other online and mobile game-related companies mingling with the larger ones.

Read more »

China's Economic Pressure on US Mining IndustryChina's aggressive effort to dominate the global mining industry, particularly through low-priced sales and export control measures, has led the U.S. to propose a partnership strategy to counter China's influence.

Read more »

fuu, an alien creature resembling a pig, observes human couples outside of cultural normsfuu, a creature that looks like a pig but surprisingly comes from another galaxy, has the unique job (or hobby) of observing human couples from a third-party perspective. Its design emphasizes avoiding rifts between couples and is based on scientific and objective observations rather than making judgments or taking sides. Its approach fosters a lack of conflict while promoting understanding through alternative perspectives. Unlike relationship counseling that often involves mediation or compromise, fuu operates in a different way, respecting your conversation and keeping it solely between you and fuu.

Read more »

OpenAI Launches 'Daybreak' to Accelerate Cyber Defense and Continuous Software ProtectionDaybreak is an initiative launched by OpenAI to enhance software security and reliability across the industry. It aims to integrate secure code reviews, threat modeling, vulnerability testing, dependency analysis, malware detection, and recovery guidance into regular development workflows.

Read more »