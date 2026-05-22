Jeff Bezos' stance on reducing tax burden for low-income households in favor of higher taxes for the wealthy during CNBC interview

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon and Blue Origin, expressed his opinions on taxation issues during a CNBC interview. He believes in eliminating tax for lower income households while advocating for higher taxes on wealthier individuals.

大手通販サイトの Amazon や宇宙開発企業の Blue Origin の創業者であるジェフ・ベゾス氏が、海外メディアのCNBCによる独占インタビューに応じました。 インタビューの中でベゾス氏は、所得が下位半分の人の所得税撤廃に賛成とした立場を示しつつ、AIによる雇用不安を否定し、ドナルド・トランプ大統領を最初の任期よりも成熟したと評価しています。

Jeff Bezos: AI productivity gains could lead to labor shortages and deflation - YouTube そしてベゾス氏は、一部の民主党員らが提案している『所得下位半分の人の所得税を全額免除する』という案に賛成の意を示しました。 記事作成時点では、連邦所得税のうち納税者の下位半分が負担する割合はわずか3％だそうで、ベゾス氏はその割合を『ゼロ』にまで減らすべきだと主張しました。

看護師が年収7万5000ドル(約1200万円)を稼ぐと、年間1万2000ドル(約110万円)以上を税金として支払うことになります。 本当に理にかなっているのでしょうか？ インタビュアーが、低所得者層への減税と高所得者層への増税を両立させるべきかと尋ねると、ベゾス氏は検討に値する問題だとしながらも、やはりそれに伴う富裕層への中傷は非難しました。 ベゾス氏は『私たちはすでに世界で最も累進的な税制を持っています』と主張し、アメリカの財政問題は歳入不足ではなく、歳出過剰にあると主張しています。

शिक्षा: ベゾス氏はトランプ大統領について『最初の任期中よりも成熟し、より規律正しい人物になっています。 トランプ大統領は多くの優れたアイデアを持っており、多くのことを成し遂げてきました。 そして、多くの点で彼の判断は正しいものでした。 彼には正当な評価を与えるべきです』と述べ、称賛する姿勢を見せましたが、具体的な点については触れなかったとのこと





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Taxation Income Tax Low-Income Households Wealthy Individuals CNBC Interview Jeff Bezos Amazon Blue Origin

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