INTERSTELLS HOLD A BUFFET CHILDREN'S RESTAURANT OPENING IN OKINAWA

INTERSTELLS, a company known for `.rinat kitchen' operating in Tokyo, is showcasing their business at Ajinkoku restaurant in Okinawa. The event is named 'Rina, children's restaurant'. The event will take place on May 24, 2026 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 PM. The restaurant is open for 3 hours, the final entrance is 4:00 PM. INTERSTELLS company is promoting "more people using,""free choice or pleasures,"and"experienced in elite Club Tokyo".

沖縄空手会館内レストランに約100名規模のリナト子どもレストランが開催されます。 interstests株式会社が運営し、東京都内で子ども食堂の大規模版の実績を重ねており、以前とは異なるビュッフェ形式で開催します。

参加費は全額寄付され、食材費などの費用を支援しています。 リナト子どもレストランでは、 abondling of traditional children's dining room limitations、 what was normally a small menu of about 30 children and adults, and participating companies, and promoting wider use and enjoyment of the opportunity to choose favorite dishes.

On the fourth of April, the restaurant company of interstests in the heart of karabuni, Japan, opened the store of `rinat kitchen' in Okinawa. This is a project that has a history of 2 years. They have previous experience in operating large-scale children's restaurants in Tokyo.

Therefore they were able to perform a buffet form on a big stage. In addition, they will give food and drinks to children in a focus of management, using only virgin vegetables that have no chemical additives.

This type of children's buffet run will be implemented in the heart of Okinawa, the police, Kumamoto, Kagoshima, and Okinawa.

The intersection of society, culture, and nutrition of Japan we have practiced relationship education with sports and schools, and currently we have children's courses and sports courses, by the will of Japan's experts in factors affecting the next generation of children and teenagers in their sports and school / sports / cultural education





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