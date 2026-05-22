Inn Intelligence：Highly Advanced Intelligence Gathering and Analysis for Japan

Japan's intelligence gathering and analysis capabilities have been advanced despite lacking clear legal grounds and authority. This is evident in their ability to gather and analyze information from various sources, such as human intelligence, satellite imagery, and public reports, to keep up with countries like the US and EU in monitoring key regions like East Russia, North Korea, China, and Southeast Asia. Japan's intelligence community, through its efforts, has shown advanced capability, specifically by identifying and predicting successors to Kim Jong-un. This article also describes Japan's movement towards implementing intelligence reforms, which will enhance its legal framework and authority, potentially equating intelligence gathering and analysis on par with leading countries. This change will be achieved by consolidating intelligence efforts at the state level, establishing a unified structure, and creating mechanisms for better policy decision-making. Recent reforms have already begun to address intelligence linked corruption, scrutiny of intelligence agencies and promote transparency and accountability.

高市早苗首相が"国論を二分する政策"の一つに掲げるインテリジェンス（情報収集・分析）能力の強化。 その第1弾となる"国家情報会議"設置法案が近く成立する見通しだ。 首相は同法案を足掛かりに対外情報庁創設やスパイ防止関連法制定につなげる青写真を描くが、日本の情報活動の現状は。

一連の改革は情報機関の暴走につながらないのか。 情報コミュニティーの一角を担う公安調査庁で調査第二部長を務めた平石積明氏に話を聞いた。 日本のインテリジェンス能力は、法的根拠と明確な権限付与がない中で、世界で健闘している方だ。 人間情報であるヒューミント、通信情報であるシギント、衛星情報であるイミント、公然情報であるオシントなどの手段を保有しており、特に近隣の極東ロシア、北朝鮮、中国、東南アジアの動向把握では欧米主要国と遜色ない。

公安部は主に人的情報を活用し、北朝鮮の金正恩体制の情報の収集・分析を行っているが、金正恩朝鮮労働党総書記の娘である"ジュエ"氏をいち早く後継候補と評価するなど、世界的にも先進的な情報収集・分析を実施してきた。 この十数年の間、わが国のインテリジェンス体制は少しずつだが整備されてきた。 高政権がこれから進めるインテリジェンス改革により裏付けとなる法的根拠と明確な権限がそろえば、世界水準に近づくことが期待される。

事前の従来、各省庁が独自に実施していた情報活動、いわゆる"デパートメントインテリジェンス"では、省庁間の横断的統合機能が欠如しており、情報に基づく実効的な政策形成や執行に結びつきにくかった。 国家情報会議などの創設により、国家意思に基づいた情報活動、すなわち"ナショナルインテリジェンス"に移行すれば、情報資源の国家レベルでの一元的管理、政策決定者に対する直接的な分析・報告体制の確立、対外情勢への即応能力の強化が図られることになる





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