Harts Releases Statement Condemning 'Embarrassing' Incident at Celtic Park Security Crisis

Harts announce the release of a statement denouncing the 'Shameful Incident' that occurred after their defeat at Celtic Park during the Premiership season. The players and staff experienced severe physical and verbal abuse, which led to the decision to abandon post-match media coverage due to the intimidating atmosphere. The season was concluded amidst major security issues at the stadium, with fans flooding the pitch and players and coaches fearing for their safety.

ハーツは、セルティック戦後にセルティック・パークでの起きた「恥ずかしい」出来事を非難する声明を発表した。 選手やスタッフへの深刻な身体的・言辞の虐待があり、優勝祝賀時のピッチ乱入による"威圧的で脅威的な雰囲気"のため、試合後のメディア対応を中止した。

セルティック・パークで起きた大規模なセキュリティ問題により、スコットランド・プレミアシップのシーズンは混乱の中で終了した。 国内サッカーを祝うはずだったこの日、試合終了の笛前にサポーターがピッチに殺到し、雰囲気は一変。 選手やコーチは身の安全を危惧し、ハーツの選手たちはトンネルへ退避した。 声明で"セルティック・パークで起きた今日の恥ずべき事態を断固として非難する。

スコットランドサッカーの恥である。 選手とスタッフはピッチ内外で深刻な身体的・言語的虐待を受けた。 現在、警察と協力して調査を進めているが、現時点ではこれ以上のコメントは控えさせていただきますが、このような状況は決して容認できるものではありません。

"乱闘中にジャムボスの選手たちが暴行を受けたことが判明し、事態の深刻さが浮き彫りになった。 ファンのピッチへの殺到により、ハーツの選手たちは"威圧的"な状況に閉じ込められ、急いでピッチを離れた。 クラブは、危険性が高かったため、試合後のメディア対応はスタッフの安全を最優先して見送ったと説明した。 一部のプロテスタントの選手は、チームバスに向かう際にもまだユニフォームを着たままだった。

前例のない制裁を求める声 グラスゴーで起きた騒動を受け、ハーツはスコットランドサッカー協会（SFA）とSPFLに明確な対応を求める声明を発表した。 エディンバラのクラブは、報道される暴行の深刻さを踏まえると罰金だけでは不十分だと主張。 リーグの信頼性維持のため、再発防止に向けた断固とした措置を要求している。 クラブは声明で"選手たちは、今日そしてシーズンを通じて支えてくれた素晴らしいファンに感謝を伝える機会を奪われた。

サッカー当局が選手とサポーターの安全、および競技の健全性を守るため、最も厳しい措置を講じることを期待する"と続けた。 セルティック・パークで起きた不名誉な出来事は、試合終了間際にタイトルを逃したハーツの悲しみを一層深いものにした。 声明の結びでクラブは"今シーズン、ハーツはスコットランドだけでなく世界中のサッカーファンの心を掴んだ。 クラブの誇りであるデレク・マッキネス監督、スタッフ、選手、サポーターに敬意を表す。 彼らにあの光景はふさわしくなかった"と述べた





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