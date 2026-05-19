History and Hit Songs of Japanese Duet Songs

This program is devoted to exploring the history and charm of duets in Japan, from the '60s to the present day. Each episode features interviews with musicians and clips of popular songs performed together to recreate the 'story' of the song and share memories of performing together. The program aims to honor and celebrate the art of duet singing in Japan.

NEWS TEXT: 1956年東京生まれ。1975年にシャネルズ（のちのラッツ＆スター）を結成し、1980年にシングル"ランナウェイ"でデビュー。1986年にシングル"ガラス越しに消えた夏"でソロデビューを果たす。

現在までに"もう涙はいらない","恋人","違う、そうじゃない","渋谷で5時"など数々の名曲を発表。

"ラブソングの王様"の異名を持つ。2011年にカバーアルバム"DISCOVER JAPAN"で"日本レコード大賞"優秀アルバム賞、2016年に最優秀歌唱賞を受賞した。2019年より放送されているテレビアニメ"かぐや様は告らせたい"シリーズのテーマソングを担当し、さまざまなアーティストとコラボを展開。2020～2023年に4年連続で"NHK紅白歌合戦"に出場した。2026年にソロデビュー40周年を迎え、デュエットベストアルバム"MARTINI DUET DELUXE"を3月25日にリリース。6月から40周年と古希を記念して、実姉の鈴木聖美とともに全国ツアー"masayuki suzuki taste of martini tour 2026 Step123 Season2 "70 / 40th Anniversary"を実施する。 今年ソロデビュー40周年を迎える鈴木雅之。

今までソロ歌手として数々のヒット曲を送り出しながら、"ロンリー・チャップリン","渋谷で5時","DADDY! DADDY! DO!

"などデュエットソングでヒットを生み出してきた。 番組では"デュエットソングは5分間のラブストーリー"と語る鈴木とともに、1960年代に発表された"銀座の恋の物語","いつでも夢を"から最新のヒットソングまで、昭和、平成、令和のデュエットソングの歴史を振り返りながら、その魅力を紐解いていく





owarai_natalie / 🏆 25. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Duet Songs Japanese Music Masayuki Suzuki History Of Duet Songs Chanel Z Television Show

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