Google Announces New AI Model 'Gemini 3.5' Series with Lightweight Model 'Gemini 3.5 Flash' for Developers

Google unveiled the 'Gemini 3.5' AI model series with the introduction of its lightweight model 'Gemini 3.5 Flash', which surpassed the performance of the previous high-performance model, 'Gemini 3.1 Pro', in some benchmarks. The lightweight model is developed with a focus on coding and agent areas and offers user apps like 'Gemini' and Google AI Mode, as well as developer-focused tools such as Google Antigravity, Google AI Studio, and Gemni API, for companies using the systems. The API can be used with pay-per-use licensing, and the pricing for the pay-per-use option varies based on the amount of usage, with an input of 1.5 USD for 9 output USD. The previous model, 'Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite', had different pricing levels based on the input and output usage. Compared to the previous high-performance model, the price of the lightweight model has risen.

Google は5月19日、新しいAIモデル『 Gemini 3.5 』シリーズを発表し、軽量モデル『 Gemini 3.5 Flash』（以下、3.5 Flash）の提供を開始した。3.5 Flashは高度な性能を持つ軽量モデルとして、コーディングやエージェント領域に重点を置いて開発された。

ベンチマークによると、コーディングエージェントとしての性能を測る‘SWE-Bench Pro’で55.1％、MCPを使ったエージェント性能を測る‘MCP Atlas’で83.6％、マルチモーダル理解能力を測る‘MMMU-Pro’で83.6％を記録し、いずれも前端高性能モデル‘Gemini 3.1 Pro’を上回った。3.5 Flashは一般ユーザー向けに‘Gemini’アプリやGoogle検索‘AI Mode’で提供される。 開発者向けには‘Google Antigravity’や‘Google AI Studio’、‘Gemini API’、企業向けには‘Gemini Enterprise’や‘Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform’で提供される。3.5 FlashをAPIから従量課金する際の価格（100万トークン当たり）は、入力1.5ドル、出力9ドル。

前世代の‘Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite’は入力0.25ドル（テキスト、画像、動画）または0.5ドル（音声）、出力1.5ドル。

‘Gemini 3.1 Pro’は20万トークンまで入力2ドル、出力12ドル、20万トークン超で入力4ドル、出力18ドルだったため、3.5 Flashの価格は前世代の軽量モデルに比べて値上がりした





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Google AI Model Gemini 3.5 Gemini 3.5 Flash Gemini 3.1 Pro User-Focused Developer-Focused Gemini API Gemini Enterprise Google AI Studio Google Antigravity API Gemni Google Search

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