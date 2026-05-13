Food Packaging Shortage Intensifies Amid Middle East Crisis

The shortage of packaging materials for food products has been escalating due to the worsening situation in the Middle East, following the announcement of packaging simplification by Calbee and the removal of printing on wrapping tapes by Welna, a subsidiary of Japan's leading noodle maker, Nissin Foods.

中東情勢悪化によるナフサ不足の影響が食品包材に相次いでいる。 カルビーのパッケージ簡素化、日清製粉ウェルナの結束テープの無地化の発表に続き、"ミレービスケット"（高知市・野村煎豆加工店）が一部商品を4月下旬から生産停止していたことが13日判明した。

一部に供給不安が広がる中、包材を確保できているメーカーもあるようだ。 カルビーは12日、"ポテトチップス"など主力14商品の包装を、5月下旬出荷分から順次、白と黒の2色にすると発表。 日清製粉ウェルナは13日までに、主力商品"マ・マー スパゲティ"や乾麺を束ねるテープを印刷のない無地に変更していくと伝えた。 野村煎豆加工店が4月23日から生産停止していたことが分かったのは、"ミレービスケット"の大容量サイズ"ミレー超ビッグパック".6月1日からは"4連ミレービスケット"も対象となる。

包材の入荷が遅れたり止まったりしているためという。 野村煎豆加工店の担当者は"政府の説明と現場の危機感には隔たりがある。 主力商品にも影響する可能性を懸念している。 戦争が終結してもすぐに解決する問題でもないので不安は大きい"と話す。

印刷大手のTOPPANホールディングスは、"食品包材用を含めた印刷用インクが、枯渇したり緊急性を要する状況には無い。 先行きが不透明な状況には違いないが、今のところ安定的な供給を続けている"と説明した





Sankei_news / 🏆 68. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Middle East Crisis Nafsa Shortage Food Packaging Calbee Packaging Simplification Welna Wrapping Tape Printing Removal Milerabiscuit Production Stoppage Food Packaging Shortage Toppan Holdings

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