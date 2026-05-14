EFL: EPL Playoff Final Scheduled for May 23rd, with Urgent Measures in Place

The English Football League (EFL) has announced that the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Hull City is scheduled for May 23rd, despite ongoing legal disputes. The EFL is taking swift action to prevent any further chaos at Wembley Stadium, where the final will be held. The EFL has acknowledged that the outcome of the hearing could directly impact the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Hull City. In case the Independent Regulatory Commission (IRC) finds Southampton guilty of serious misconduct, the club could face significant penalties, including hefty fines and points deductions, which could affect their league position and match eligibility. The EFL has stated in a declaration that the match will proceed as planned, but the legal proceedings will not be ignored. Both clubs and their fans are anxious about the outcome, with the possibility of the final being decided by the club's board or the outcome of the legal battle looming large.

プレーオフ決勝は5月23日（土）に予定されており、委員会は控訴の可能性も踏まえた判決を求められている。 EFL は独立機関のスケジュールを直接管理できないとしながらも、ウェンブリーでの運営混乱を避けるため迅速な解決を目指している。

EFLは、聴聞会の結果がハル・シティとのプレーオフ決勝に直接影響する可能性があると認めた。 委員会がサウサンプトンに重大な違反があると判断した場合、多額の罰金や勝ち点減点によりリーグ順位や試合の開催資格が変更される恐れがある。 EFLは声明で「試合は予定通り開催されるが、懲戒手続きの法的側面は無視できない」と表明した。 両クラブのファンは、この大一番が役員室の判断で台無しになるのか、それともサッカーが主役となる解決策が見つかるのか、不安を抱きながら見守っている。

法的な争いが続く中、EFLは決勝戦のチケット販売を進める。 ハル・シティとサウサンプトンは販売詳細を発表する見込みだが、リーグはファンに「利用規約に注意し、状況が流動的なので払い戻し不可の交通や宿泊を予約する前に慎重に判断するよう」警告している。 声明では、EFLが「複数の緊急対応策」を用意していると確認された。 中でも最も重要なのは、失格や勝ち点減点などの制裁が科された場合、ミドルズブラがサウサンプトンに代わって決勝に進出する可能性が残されている点だ。

サウサンプトンのサポーターにとって、準決勝2-1の勝利の喜びは「スパイゲート」騒動で色あせた。 リーグは「懸念と混乱」を認めつつ、規則127条違反の重大性を踏まえ、法的手続きの行方を様子見するのが「最も適切な対応」と主張した。 声明は「関係者が調査に全面協力している」としながらも、独立委員会の判断次第で複数の展開が残されていると結んだ。 現時点では、サウサンプトンとハル・シティはウェンブリーでの試合準備を続けるしかない。 たとえ直前での裁定が、イングランドサッカーの歴史を変える可能性が残っていてもだ





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