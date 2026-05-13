Etro's Summer Collection: A Journey of Color and Nature

Etro's Summer Collection is a vibrant and imaginative exploration of travel as an art form. The collection features a protagonist's journey on a volcanic island, where they encounter color and nature in a free and creative way. The collection is inspired by the essence of travel, with a focus on the protagonist's journey and the freedom and creativity that come with it. The collection is characterized by a flowing silhouette, rich textures, and prints inspired by fantasy plants and flowers. The color palette is characterized by warm tones such as ivory, coral red, green, and orange, creating a tropical mood. Dresses, kimonos, and swimwear are adorned with fringing and floral motifs. A collaboration with British artist Tabea Boose brings a fantastical bestiary world to life, with geometric patterns and bold color contrasts. Menswear pays homage to earth and sky with a golden yellow and blue color palette, featuring lightweight natural materials and peazle prints. Accessories, such as scarves, bandanas, and suede boots, complete the stylish journey.

Etro 's Summer Collection evokes the essence of travel as an art, inspired by a protagonist's journey on a volcanic island, where they encounter color and nature in a free and creative way.

The collection features a flowing silhouette, rich textures, and prints inspired by fantasy plants and flowers. The color palette is characterized by warm tones such as ivory, coral red, green, and orange, creating a tropical mood. Dresses, kimonos, and swimwear are adorned with fringing and floral motifs.

A collaboration with British artist Tabea Boose brings a fantastical bestiary world to life, with geometric patterns and bold color contrasts. Menswear pays homage to earth and sky with a golden yellow and blue color palette, featuring lightweight natural materials and peazle prints.

Accessories, such as scarves, bandanas, and suede boots, complete the stylish journey





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Etro Summer Collection Travel As Art Volcanic Island Fantasy Plants Fantasy Bestiary Geometric Patterns Bold Color Contrasts Floral Motifs Natural Materials Accessories

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