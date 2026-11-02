Epic Games and Fortnite Trademark Notices 2011 2018

Epic Games reaffirms trademarks for Fortnite Unreal Engine 3 and 4 in US and globally Entertainment Software Association rating icon also noted

Epic Games Inc has officially reaffirmed its intellectual property rights through a comprehensive series of trademark and copyright notices spanning multiple years and product lines. The company explicitly states that it holds the copyrights for content dated 2011 and 2018, establishing a clear timeline of ownership for its major gaming franchises and proprietary software engines used in the global entertainment sector.

Core Trademark Ownership Details

The notice confirms that Epic and Epic Games are recognized as trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games Inc in the United States of America and elsewhere in the world. This broad international recognition underscores the company's dominant position in the global technology and entertainment markets, ensuring that its brand identity is protected against unauthorized use across all jurisdictions where it operates commercially and legally.

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Legacy Engine Intellectual Property Rights

Specific attention is drawn to the Unreal Engine 3 and UE3 designations, which are listed as trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games Inc. These notices highlight the enduring legal protection of older but still significant software architectures that powered numerous hit titles during the 2011 era, maintaining the company's claim over the foundational technology that shaped modern 3D game development standards worldwide.

Modern Game Franchise Protection

Fortnite and its associated logo are explicitly protected under the copyright notice dated 2018, distinguishing it from the earlier 2011 intellectual property claims. The text confirms that Fortnite remains a registered trademark of Epic Games Inc in the United States and other global regions, reinforcing the legal framework that supports the massive success of this battle royale phenomenon and its continuous updates and seasonal events.

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Unreal Engine 4 Legal Status

The 2018 copyright notice also encompasses Unreal Engine 4 and UE4, affirming their status as trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games Inc. This declaration ensures that developers and partners using the latest iteration of the engine operate within a clear legal boundary, preserving the integrity of the software ecosystem and preventing misappropriation of the technical innovations that define current generation game graphics and physics.

Industry Association Rating Recognition

Beyond its own products, the notice acknowledges the Entertainment Software Association by stating that its rating icon is a registered trademark. This inclusion reflects the company's adherence to industry standards and self-regulatory practices, recognizing the broader organizational structure that governs content rating systems across the United States and influencing parental guidance standards for digital entertainment consumption globally.

Comprehensive Legal Disclaimers

The text concludes by stating that all other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners, a standard legal disclaimer that respects third-party intellectual property rights. This provision demonstrates Epic Games Inc's commitment to legal compliance and professional conduct in the business arena, ensuring that while it vigorously protects its own assets, it simultaneously honors the proprietary rights of other entities within the complex network of global technology and media partnerships.