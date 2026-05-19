Entrepreneur Has Successful Career in Both Leading Large Companies and Startups

The organizer has worked in various positions, such as management chapters and corporate planning with major companies and startups. Currently, he is a corporate consultant who provides strategies and support for diverse human resources initiatives, including recruitment, assignment and planning, training, policy creation, and brainstorming sessions, by helping businesses connect with customers and employees. He continues to be an executive coach, providing leadership and business advice to clients.

NEWS TEXT: 1983年、静岡県生まれ。 リクルートや面白法人カヤックなど、大手企業とベンチャー企業の双方で、事業と人事という両極の役割を担い、事業成長を実現してきた実績を持つ。2023年に独立。

現在は組織人事コンサルタントとして、採用・配置任用・育成・制度策定・サクセッションプランニングなど、さまざまな人事施策の立案・実行を支援する。 大手とベンチャー、事業とコーポレートの両面に精通する強みを持ち、経営と現場をつなぐ専門家として活動を続けている。

また、エグゼクティブコーチとして経営者を中心に年間約200セッションを担い、個人と組織の両面から企業を支援している。2000年に早稲田大学卒業、大手メーカーに就職後、経営コンサルティング会社を経て一部上場のIT企業、デジタル広告企業、ベンチャー企業での管理本部長や経営企画にて中期経営計画策定等の戦略策定並びに大手外資系PEファンドのMBO/IPOプロジェクト、M&A案件等の数多くのプロジェクトを推進、早稲田大学大学院MBA。2019年7月に経営コンサルティング、キャリア支援事業を行う4designs株式会社を設立。2020年3月共同代表の法政大学キャリアデザイン学部田中研之輔教授と一般社団法人プロティアン・キャリア協会を設立。 設立後5年間で35万人、250社以上に組織開発、キャリア自律を伝えている





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