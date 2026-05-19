Elmira Mara, who was "cut" by coach Klaus Nicodemus, shines in Bundesliga and U-21 team

Elmira Mara, who was "cut" by coach Klaus Nicodemus, has shown his worth in the Bundesliga and the U-21 team. He scored 13 goals and provided 5 assists in his Bundesliga debut season and also shone for the U-21 team in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. After losing his grandmother, he showed his emotions after scoring a goal, saying that it was the most emotional moment of his life.

インタビューで述べた。

"これはクヴァスニオック監督への批判ではない。 彼は守備を含め必要な選手を見極める監督だと知っている。 サイードはケルンでレギュラーとして常にプレーすべきだが、出場率は50％にとどまる。 これは監督のせいではなく、彼自身が守備で安定感を見せられるかの問題だ。

"エル・マラはシーズン序盤、クヴァスニオク監督の下で"切り札"として起用された。 彼はゴールとアシストでチームを救い、降格争いの"生命線"となった。 3月末にクヴァスニオック監督が辞任すると、後任のレネ・ヴァグナー監督はエル・マラを全試合で先発起用した。 ブンデスリーガデビューシーズンを13ゴール5アシストで終えた。 ドイツU-21代表でもその価値を示し、ナゲルスマンに招集されなかった彼をディ・サルヴォが起用。

ギリシャとの欧州選手権予選ではドイツのU-21チームを勝利に導いた。 直前に祖母を亡くした彼は、ゴール後に涙を流した。

"感情が溢れ出た。 人生で最も感情的な瞬間だった"と語った。 ナゲルスマンは昨年11月、ルクセンブルク戦とスロバキア戦のW杯予選でエル・マラをA代表に招集したものの、ルクセンブルク戦では起用せず、欧州選手権予選を戦うU-21代表に返却していた





GoalJP_Official / 🏆 112. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elmira Mara Klaus Nicodemus Bundesliga U-21 Team Euro 2024 Qualifiers Grandmother

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