Dark Scrolls' Release Date and Platform Revealed - Prepare for Action-Packed Adventure! - Dark Scrolls - News

Dark Scrolls, an upcoming roguelike action game from Devolver Digital's indie studio doinksoft, will be released on June 22, 2026, on both PC and Nintendo Switch. The game features 9 unique hero characters with diverse playstyles, engaging story, and randomly generated stages.

Dark Scrolls is a roguelike action game developed by indie studio doinksoft of Devolver Digital , known for their titles like Gato Roboto and Gunbrella featuring a cat with powered armor as the protagonist.

Dark Scrolls features 9 unique hero characters ranging from a thief who uses daggers to a dog who intimidates enemies. Each character has its own unique playstyle, with a chef who attacks by frying meat and a soldier who throws and misses pikes.

The game features randomly generated stages with various missions and collectibles. The launch is scheduled for June 22, 2026, and will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch





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Roguelike Indie Game Action Game Roguelike Indie Game Dark Scrolls Devolver Digital Doinksoft PC Nintendo Switch Hero Characters

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