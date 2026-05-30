Dining&bar Tree to be featured on 'Moya Moya Samu-Zutto' in 2026

Dining&bar Tree, a unique Christmas-themed dining bar in Tokyo, has been selected to be featured on the popular TV Tokyo series 'Moya Moya Samu-Zutto' on May 30, 2026. The bar aims to introduce more people to the non-traditional dining experience in Asakusa, thanks to the broadcast.

Dining&bar Tree, a unique Christmas-themed dining bar in Tokyo , has been selected to be featured on the popular TV Tokyo series ' Moya Moya Samu-Zutto ' on May 30, 2026.

The bar, located just a 5-minute walk from Asakusa Sakanohara Station, offers a Christmas atmosphere all year round, making it the first of its kind in Japan. The program aims to introduce more people to the non-traditional dining experience in Asakusa, thanks to the broadcast.

The bar's popular dishes, such as 'Wiener and Muenster Cheese Pepperoni', 'Boar Shabu and Plum Pasta', 'Cauliflower and Mozzarella Cheese Tomato Sauce Pasta', and 'Fried Chicken', were enjoyed by the show's cast.

'Moya Moya Samu-Zutto' is a popular program that explores the unique charm and individuality of each location through walking, and this broadcast is expected to raise awareness of Dining&bar Tree as a new non-traditional spot in Asakusa





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Dining&Bar Tree Christmas-Themed Dining Bar Tokyo Moya Moya Samu-Zutto Asakusa Non-Traditional Dining Experience

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