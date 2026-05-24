Dell's Solution Deployment for Agent-Type AI: Security, Cost, and Deskside Agentic AI

Dell Technologies CSG & Online Marketing Senior Vice President John Sigal discusses the reasons for Dell's solution deployment for agent-type AI, focusing on security and cost concerns. He mentions OpenClaw, an agent-type AI with security features, and NVIDIA's extension of those features in NemoClaw. Sigal also highlights the token cost-effectiveness perspective, where token prices have decreased but usage has increased, leading to a significant increase in costs. To address this, Dell collaborated with NVIDIA to create a secure and cost-effective solution for running agent-type AI on on-premises servers, known as Deskside Agentic AI.

Dell Technologies CSG & Online Marketing Senior Vice President John Sigal discusses the reasons for Dell 's solution deployment, focusing on security and cost concerns for agent-type AI.

He mentions OpenClaw, an agent-type AI with security features, and NVIDIA's extension of those features in NemoClaw. Sigal also highlights the token cost-effectiveness perspective, where token prices have decreased but usage has increased, leading to a significant increase in costs.

To address this, Dell collaborated with NVIDIA to create a secure and cost-effective solution for running agent-type AI on on-premises servers, known as Deskside Agentic AI. He explains that this was done to meet the needs of businesses and create such a mechanism





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Dell Agent-Type AI Security Cost Openclaw Nemoclaw Deskside Agentic AI On-Premises Servers Token Cost-Effectiveness Deskside Agentic AI Microsoft Build 2026 Agent-Type AI In Windows

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