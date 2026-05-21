Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core - A Roguelike FPS with Multiplayer and High Difficulty

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core is a cooperative multiplayer Roguelike FPS that was released in 2020. The game is a spin-off of the game Deep Rock Galactic, which was highly praised for its new gameplay experience. The game features five different classes, a wide variety of weapons, and procedurally generated stages. The game has received over 30,000 user reviews on Steam, with many praising its high difficulty and new gameplay experience. However, some players have criticized the game for its high difficulty, limited build options, and short map exploration time.

Deep Rock Galactic : Rogue Core is a multiplayer Roguelike FPS that was released in 2020 as a spin-off of the game Deep Rock Galactic (DRG).

The game is set on the planet Hokhiz. When communication with Deep Rock Galactic Inc. is lost, the company's elite security team, the Reclaimer, is deployed to reclaim the mining facility. Players take on the role of the Reclaimer and work together to reclaim the mining facility.

The objective of the game is to reclaim the mining facility that has been taken over by the alien lifeform 'Corespawn'. Players enter the depths of the planet with a single thruster and must defeat the Corespawn to reclaim the mining facility.

Along the way, players can collect weapons, gear, and personal upgrades to enhance their equipment and build more powerful combinations. The stages, or caves, are procedurally generated each time the game is played, and the caves have different shapes each time.

The game features five different classes: Guardian, Falconer, and Drone for attack and resurrection. Each class has its own unique abilities, allowing players to choose a class that suits their playstyle.

Additionally, players can upgrade their characters over time, making them stronger as they play. The caves contain 'Expedients', which can be mined to obtain materials for weapon upgrades. The upgrade options are random, adding to the roguelike element of the game.

Players can combine different classes, weapons, and upgrades to create a wide variety of builds and face the final boss in the deepest parts of the caves





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Deep Rock Galactic Roguelike FPS Multiplayer High Difficulty Corespawn Reclaimer Expedients Thruster Guardian Falconer Drone Upgrade Combination Boss

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