Collaboration between M Studio and Toyo Eiichi's Project: Lifting Scale to Global Cinema

The project aims to develop a realistic horror film with the theme of changing worry into terror portrayed by Toyo Eiichi, a Japanese author, known for unique and unsettling horror stories. The team behind the project believes that by collaborating with M Studio and Showbox, a unique opportunity to collaborate with a renowned director and bring Toyo Eiichi's unique and unsettling horror stories to the global audience will be created.

伊藤潤二先生の作品は、日常的な不安がじわじわと恐怖へと変貌していく、非常に独特で不穏な恐怖を描いています。 今回の実写化にあたっては、美しさとアイデンティティを巡る心理的な緊張感を掘り下げ、感情的に訴えかけるリアリティと視覚的な強烈さを兼ね備えた映画体験へと昇華させたいと考えています。

このプロジェクトは、世界的にも唯一無二の魅力を持つ伊藤先生の作品を、真に国境を越えたコラボレーションによって映像化し送り届けることができる大変貴重な機会であると感じています。 私たちは伊藤先生が生み出したこの物語が、タイをはじめとするアジア全域のお客さんの心に響くものであるという確信をもって、M Studioに提案しました。

鋭いクリエイティブな直感と深い市場理解を兼ね備えたM Studio、そしてShowboxと共に取り組むことで、ローカルとグローバルの両方の視点からこの実写化にアプローチすることが可能になることを嬉しく思います。 私たちは、これからより世界的なスケールでの映画を作り上げていくために、このようなパートナーシップが不可欠であると信じています。 私たちは『ジャンル映画』として特にホラー映画が文化の違いを超えて世界中の観客を結びつけることができると信じており、本作はその可能性を示すまたとないプロジェクトです。

東映およびShowboxとのコラボレーションは、IPの力、そして開発から制作、配給に至るまでの各社の強みを結集させ、タイのローカル市場を超えたスケールにまで押し上げます。 この取り組みが私たちにとって、エキサイティングなプロジェクトになることを期待しています。 日本国内外に存在したIPと、それぞれのパートナーシップがこのプロジェクトの魅力です。 東映およびM Studioと協力することで、クリエイティブに優れていて、国際的な観客に向けて戦略的にポジショニングされた作品を作り上げることができます。

私たちはこのプロジェクトを、アジアのスタジオが共にグローバルな志を持っていかに緊密に連携できるかを示すことができる、大変有意義な事例だと考えています





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M Studio Showbox Toyo Eiichi Project Collaboration Horror Global Cinema

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