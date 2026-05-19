Coffee Lovers Afternoon Tea at Derwa Kyoto

The renowned independent hospitality group, Banyan Group’s hotel, ‘Darwa-ya Kyoto’ in the Dōtonbashi skyline of Kyoto is now selling the 'Coffee Lovers’ Afternoon Tea' seasonal item in the Lounge & Bar 1867 on the 1st floor. Designed to replicate the charm of the Taisho era, this lounge and bar provides a luxurious afternoon getaway with the chance to enjoy coffee and tea with family or friends. The 5-course Afternoon Tea menu is perfect for a small treat for anyone in need of a moment of luxury and elegance. One delightful treat is the elegantly presented 'Herb Corner Honey Bun' with its combination of melon juice infused with a hint of butter cream, suitable for a refreshing summer or autumn enjoyment. Another hit is the 'Tropical Fruit Roll' which combines a filling cream filling, combined sponge roll in a tropical fruit presentation. The menu also offers flavors that blend ingredients like mango, pineapple, passionfruit in a creamy filling with a sponge roll, accompanied by rich 'Chocolate and Banana Mousse' or the intriguing 'Coffee Clock Mousse' with a combination of coconut cream and citrusy taste and aroma. Each of these desserts is complemented by a variety of garnishes to give each dish a unique charm.

https://www.example.com/news/coffee-lovers-afternuontime-in-derwa-kyoto/世界有数の独立系ホスピタリティグループ、バンヤン・グループのホテル「ダーワ・悠洛 京都」は、1階「Lounge & Bar 1867」にて期間限定で、"コーヒーLOVERのアフターヌーンティー"の販売期間を開始しました。

大正ロマンをコンセプトにしたラウンジ＆バーで京都のアフタヌーンティーでひと休み。 ご家族や友人、大切な方とのティータイム。 少し贅沢で上質な午後のひとときをお過ごしください。 まず目を引くのは、美しい断面の"ハーブコンポートのメロンサンドイッチ"...

、 さらに、見ているだけでときめく5種のスイーツが並びます。 美しく個性的なセイボリーは、お魚の骨をかたどった薄焼きクッキーを添えた"サバミルフィーユ ボーンチュイール"や甘味と塩味のバランスが絶妙な味わい"とうもろこしのケークサレ"など、季節の味覚を活かしたメニューが並びます。 オリジナリティーあるひと品"グラスに入ったクロックムッシュ"はエメンタールチーズとグリエールチーズで作った冷製のフォンデュを、パンにつけてハムとご一緒にお召し上がりください。 コクのある味わいはコーヒーとの相性抜群です





PRTIMES_LIFE / 🏆 39. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coffee Lovers Afternoon Tea Banyan Group Darwa Kyoto Herb Corner Honey Bun Tropical Fruit Roll Chocolate And Banana Mousse Coffee Clock Mousse

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