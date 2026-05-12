Citizen Participation Encouraged for Simultaneous City Clean-Up

The city is implementing a campaign called 'Gomi Zero Daiketsudo' (Zero Waste Great Effort) from the 20th year of the Heisei era. As part of this campaign, the city plans to end the citywide clean-up on the 31st of May, but it will instead continue from the 31st of May until the 7th of June, providing free volunteer bags for participation. Recently, there has been a supply shortage of materials for plastic products, including the raw materials used to make plastics. These changes in raw materials have led to a shortage of waste bags and changes in materials used for each local government waste bag. In such a situation, waste bags have become increasingly precious. The city wants to put forward the action of making one's neighborhood cleaner without burdening households with the elimination of waste bags. The free volunteer bags this city provides aims to support such action and to promote the participation of the general public in the search and collection of waste. In summary, the city is distributing free volunteer bags for the collection of waste that has been collected during the specified period. In addition to such bags, the city is also distributing small bags for people to participate in small-scale cleanup activities. The city wants to make waste collection a daily part of people's daily lives, not just a weekend activity. The small bags distributed are only for use in publicly designated areas for sanitation, and they are not for household or business waste. ... More details can be found on the official page of the city.

「ごみゼロ大作戦」は、平成20年度から続く市内一斉清掃活動です。 本市では、この取り組みを5月31日だけの一斉清掃で終了させない、5月31日（日）から6月7日（日）までの期間中、無料のボランティア袋を活用して、それぞれの生活に合わせた清掃活動にも参加できる仕組みとしています。

近年は、プラスチック製品の原料となるナフサの供給不足などを背景に、自治体指定ごみ袋の品薄や素材変更の動きも見られます。 ごみ袋がこれまで以上に貴重になりつつある中でも、地域をきれいにしようとする行動を家庭のごみ袋の負担にしません。 無料のボランティア袋は、そうした市民の行動を後押しし、ごみ拾いを日常の清掃活動へ広げるための仕組みの一つです。 ごみ拾いは、拾うだけでなく、ごみをどう分別し、排出し、処理するかまでが課題です。

そこで本市では、地域の清掃活動に使える無料のボランティア袋を配布し、拾った後の処理まで含めて、参加しやすい環境づくりに取り組んでいます。5月31日から6月7日までの間に拾ったごみは、自宅のごみ収集日に、ボランティア袋のまま出していただければ収集します。 また、個人で少量のごみ拾いに参加しやすいよう、小型のボランティア袋も環境課窓口で配布しています。 多くのごみを集めることだけが目的ではなく、通勤・通学、散歩、買い物のついでなど、日常の中で少しずつ参加できることを大切にしています。

※ボランティア袋は、道路、公園など公共的な場所での清掃活動に使用するものです。 家庭ごみや事業系ごみには使用できません。 分別方法や排出方法については、通常のごみ出しルールに沿って対応いただきます。 そのうえで、当日に参加できない方については、5月31日（日）から6月7日（日）までの間、ボランティア袋を活用して清掃活動に参加できます。

通勤・通学の途中、散歩中、買い物のついで、地域活動の合間など、それぞれの生活の中で、身近な場所のごみを拾う





PRTIMES_JP / 🏆 114. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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