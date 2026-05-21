ChatGPT-Generated Story Wins Commonwealth Prize

The story, which is set in Trinidad and Tobago's countryside and explores themes of hardship, isolation, and memories of the forest, was created with the help of AI and has received high praise for its lyrical precision and haunting atmosphere.

Well, this is a first: a ChatGPT-generated story won a prestigious literary prize (The Commonwealth Prize ).

"Not X, not Y, but Z" sentences everywhere, the "hums" trope, and plenty of other obvious markers of AI writing. In a Turing Test of sorts, it looks like a 100% AI generated story just won the Commonwealth Prize for the Caribbean region "for its lyrical precision and haunting atmosphere, the story stood out for the confidence and restraint of its voice.

" you look this guy up and all you get is stuff about this story, a book of "love poems" self-published in 2018 with a blurry stock photo on the cover, and a bunch of random facebook and linkedin posts





gigazine / 🏆 80. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chatgpt-Generated Story Commonwealth Prize Jamir Nazir The Serpent In The Grove AI-Generated Literary Prize AI-Generated Writing Characteristics AI Research Chatgpt-Generated Poetry AI-Generated Headshot AI-Generated Impostor Syndrome

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