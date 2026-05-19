BIRKENSTOCK Kyoto Concept Store Opens in Kyoto

BIRKENSTOCK Kyoto Concept Store, a new concept store that takes over the space of the former pop-up store in Kyoto, opens on May 16, 2026. The store aims to showcase the brand's rich tradition and vision while maintaining the lively atmosphere of the Kyoto area. The store features a clear layout with wooden display stands and unique benches made from natural wood, which were previously used in the pop-up store. The store also offers a variety of products, including popular sandals, shoes, and the latest collections, as well as premium lines such as 1774 and foot and body care lines using natural ingredients.

昨年、歴史と伝統の街、京都に一年間の期間限定でオープンしたポップアップストアが、このたびコンセプトストアとして新たにオープン。 ブランドの豊かな伝統とビジョンを伝える店内装飾を踏襲しながら、活気あふれる寺町京極商店街へと舞台を移します。 2026年5月16日(土)、BIRKENSTOCK 京都コンセプトストアがオープンいたします。

本コンセプトストアは、昨年四条通にオープンした京都ポップアップストアのほど近く、寺町通に誕生。 ポップアップストアのコンセプトを受け継ぎながら、新たな空間でBIRKENSTOCKの機能性、品質、そして伝統を体現する場として展開いたします。 すっきりとしたレイアウトのフロアには、風合い豊かな丸太を用いた展示台や、自然の造形を活かしたユニークなウッドベンチを配置。 これらの天然木の什器は、リサイクルしてポップアップストアで使用されていたもので、新しいストアにも大切に受け継がれています。

また、歴史ある京都の街並みとBIRKENSTOCKの伝統を融合させたポップアップストアの世界観を踏襲しながらも、よりクリーンで見やすい店内へとアップデート。 じっくりと製品を選びたい時はもちろん、観光や街歩きの合間にも気軽に立ち寄れる店舗となっています。 店内には、人気の定番サンダルやクロッグ、シューズをはじめ、最新コレクションやプレミアムライン「1774」、さらに天然由来成分のみを使用したフット&ボディケアライン「CARE ESSENTIALS」まで、コンセプトストアならではの豊富なラインナップが揃います





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BIRKENSTOCK Kyoto Concept Store Kyoto Pop-Up Store Concept Store Lively Atmosphere Wooden Display Stands Unique Benches Premium Lines Foot And Body Care Lines

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