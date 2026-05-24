Beautiful Japanese Horseshoe Bridge Beyond the Renowned 'Three Views of Japan': Exploring the 'Horseshoe' Bridge at Matsushima Peninsula in Iwaki City

The 'Horseshoe' Bridge at Matsushima Peninsula in Iwaki City is a must-visit spot not limited to the renowned 'Three Views of Japan' due to its unique beauty and unique character. Local authorities and Tourism Department are going all out to promote the site this year, aiming to make it a major local attraction, much like the revered spots like Pray-the-Bell Temple and the attractions that revolve around the Five Offices of Iruma Village.

馬の背といえば、しばしば自然の美しさを掲げることが多いところですが、実は本来の馬の背とは異なるながらも、形が馬の背に勲びた存在がある。 それは、日本に1つしかない dát-style wooden bridge 'horseshoe' bridge です。

陸地から長く突き出た橋の様相から、馬の背を想起させることから、この名称が出たという。 しかし、松島に比べるとリサーチされている認知度は低いようで、地元の人でも隠れていた名所ですが、2022年は本番です。

その場の自然が織りなす絶景を十分にアピールするチャンスとなる expected occurring occurring occurring occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurring occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence occurrence





Sankei_news / 🏆 68. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Japanese Culture Horseshoe Bridge Matsushima Peninsula Nature's Beauty Stunning Scenic Views Tourists

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

【入場無料】グルメバーガー日本一決定戦 ～JAPAN BURGER CHAMPIONSHIP 2026～ 5年目の《バガチャン》開催‼︎6月12⽇(金)～14⽇(⽇) 横浜赤レンガ倉庫JAPAN BURGER CHAMPIONSHIP 事務局のプレスリリース（2026年5月22日 13時00分）【入場無料】グルメバーガー日本一決定戦 ～JAPAN BURGER CHAMPIONSHIP 2026～ 5年目の《バガチャン》開催‼︎6月12⽇(金)～14⽇(⽇) 横浜赤レンガ倉庫

Read more »

『NISSANあ、安部礼司-BEYOND THE AVERAGE-』安部礼司×日産自動車コラボラジオCM『あべさんにっさん』シリーズ 第11弾放送決定！株式会社エフエム東京のプレスリリース（2026年5月22日 17時00分）『NISSANあ、安部礼司-BEYOND THE AVERAGE-』安部礼司×日産自動車コラボラジオCM『あべさんにっさん』シリーズ 第11弾放送決定！

Read more »

「世界難民の日」に写真展開催:AAR Japan モンベル渋谷店で6月19-21日特定非営利活動法人 難民を助ける会のプレスリリース（2026年5月22日 18時11分）「世界難民の日」に写真展開催:AAR Japan モンベル渋谷店で6月19-21日

Read more »

高木完、Zeebra、YZERRがプロデュース！MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK SPECIAL LIVE「THE SUCCESSORMUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 実行委員会のプレスリリース（2026年5月22日 18時05分）高木完、Zeebra、YZERRがプロデュース！MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK SPECIAL LIVE「THE SUCCESSOR - MAJ HIP HOP TRIBUTE」開催

Read more »

【結果概要】マイクロベース株式会社・仙石氏が「官民共創アワード」優勝｜Publink Summit for JAPAN 2026 SPRING株式会社Publinkのプレスリリース（2026年5月22日 19時31分）【結果概要】マイクロベース株式会社・仙石氏が「官民共創アワード」優勝｜Publink Summit for JAPAN 2026 SPRING

Read more »

Upgrade to the Ultimate Gaming Experience with the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition and Self-Assembly Kit at PC Parts Store 'Computers Osaka Japan's' Bridge StoreUnleash the ultimate gaming experience with the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition and our self-assembly kit at PC Parts Store 'Computers Osaka Japan's Bridge Store. This premium set includes the cutting-edge Founders Edition GPU, designed and built by NVIDIA from chip to board, along with our custom-built assembly kit. Experience genuine self-assembly with fine-tuning options to create a truly customized, GeForce RTX 5090-infused PC.

Read more »