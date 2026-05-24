ARASHI: The 20-Year Journey

ARASHI, a popular Japanese idol group formed in 1999, has been on a musical journey with hits like A・RA·SHI, many drama/movie/stage/drama TV appearances, endless live performances, and even debut in the 2009 NHK Live Music Awards. With 20 years of experience, they concluded their group activities in December 2020. The current lineup of Arashi consists of: Today, Arashi continues with their individual solo activities. Here is a teaser of their latest Back Album.

1999年に結成された男性アイドルグループ。 メンバーは大野智、櫻井翔、相葉雅紀、二宮和也、松本潤の5人。 同年11月にシングル【A・RA・SHI】でメジャーデビューを果たす。 以降、現在までにさまざまなヒット曲を連発。

メンバーはそれぞれ、音楽活動以外にもドラマや映画、舞台、バラエティ番組などでも活躍を続けている。 日本以外のアジア諸国でのライブ活動も行っているほか、2007年には初の東京ドーム公演、翌2008年には5大ドームツアー、同年9月には国立競技場での単独ライブを行った。2009年末にはNHK紅白歌合戦に初出場。 デビュー20周年イヤーとなる2019年にベストアルバムとミュージックビデオ集をリリース。

同年12月までアニバーサリーツアー【ARASHI ANNIVERSARY LIVE TOUR 5×20】を実施した。 2020年12月31日をもってグループとしての活動を休止。 大野は芸能活動も休止し、櫻井、相葉、二宮、松本は個々での活動を継続している。 Sakurazaka46 15th Double A-side Single【Lonesome rabbit / What’s “KAZOKU”？ 】BACKS Member Tease





owarai_natalie / 🏆 25. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ARASHI Former Members Solo Activities Teens Concert Tokyo Dome Planned Tours Recent Activities Group Inactivity

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