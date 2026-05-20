A symposium on safe and comfortable environment for athletes, focusing on on social issues of athlete harassment and insult

Recently, athlete harassment and insult have attracted attention as social issues. In response, a symposium focusing on the safe and comfortable environment, such as 'Safe guarding' was held in Tokyo. Mountaineer Miina Horie, who won bronze at the Winter Olympics in Cortina d’ampezzo, Milan, spoke and insisted on the importance of mental care.

近年社会問題となっているアスリートへの誹謗中傷について、選手の安全、安心な環境の提供に取り組む『セーフガーディング』を考える公開シンポジウムが19日、東京都豊島区の立教大学池袋キャンパスで行われた。

同大に在学し、ミラノ・コルティナ冬季五輪のスピードスケート女子団体追い抜き銅メダルの野明花菜選手が登壇し、 （誹謗中傷の対応は）時間をかけたくない領域。 根性でどうにかなるという考えに至ってしまいやすいと語った。 野明選手は、『自分に向けられる声が怖かったので』と、SNSのアカウントを持たずに五輪に臨んだという。 試合後にネット上でさまざまな意見を目にしたが、『応援してくださる方のメッセージだけを見ていたい』と話した。

シンポジウムは、同大スポーツウエルネス学部の特任教授で、五輪の日本選手団に長く携わってきた医師の土肥美智子が企画、実施した。 土肥氏は『（セーフガーディングは）誰もが知るべきリテラシーで、教育が大事。 その一歩になれば』と意気込むという。 ミラノ・コルティナ冬季五輪で選手たちの心のケアを担う『ウェルフェアオフィサー』を務めたスポーツ心理学者の田中ウルヴェ京氏や、日本オリンピック委員会（JOC）の誹謗中傷対策に関わった弁護士の小塩康祐氏も出席し、ともに選手の精神面を整える重要性や、各プラットフォームとの連携の必要性を強調した





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Athletes' Harassment And Insult Safe Guarding Uniiversity Of Tokyo Safety And Comfort Olympic Games

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