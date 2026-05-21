Asia's Leading Actors in a Thriller Drama

The story revolves around a series of kidnapping incidents in seven Asian cities, including Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Okinawa, and Manila. The incidents are sensationalized in the media, and one day, a single email arrives at the family members of the victims. The email contains an invitation to a game, with a message that reads, 'How far are you willing to go to save your loved one? Only one person can be saved.' The protagonist, played by Masahiko Tsugawa, is a detective whose wife is kidnapped. The casting process began by watching the works of various cities and looking for actors who fit the roles. They collaborated with local organizations like MakerVille and SimStory to contact the stars directly and find suitable actors. The actors involved include I-Jung Lee, Han Ki-Ju, Alice, Joel, Stanley, Carrie, and many others. The production has been a success so far, with discussions and filming taking place every day. The audience is encouraged to enjoy the charm of the Asian actors.

本作の物語は、東京、ソウル、台北、シンガポール、バンコク、那覇、マニラのアジア7都市で同時多発誘拐事件が発生したことから始まる。 事件がセンセーショナルに報道される中、被害者の家族のもとに1通のメールが。

そこには「愛する人を救うために、どこまでできますか？ 救われるのは1人だけ」というゲームへの招待文が書かれていた。 坂口は、愛する妻が誘拐された刑事・新出敏郎（にいでとしろう）を演じる。 今作のキャスティングをするにあたり、各都市の作品を見て、イメージに合う俳優を探すところからはじめました。

現地でコネクションを持つMakerVilleやSimStoryに協力いただき、各地のスターたちと直接コンタクトを取り、理想的なキャストに出演していただけることになりました。 イ・ジュンギさんは「悪の花」や「アゲイン・マイ・ライフ」の演技力、ハリウッド映画の「バイオハザード：ザ・ファイナル」などで見せたアクション、それに加え、英語、日本語が堪能です。 ソウル医師役ハン・キジュは、イ・ジュンギさん以外に考えられませんでした。 アリスさん、ジョエルさん、スタンリーさん、キャリーさん、プリューさん、全員俳優としても人としても魅力的で、今回ご一緒できてとても光栄です。

それぞれ言語や文化の違いはあるものの、お芝居や映像、作品創りに対する熱意は万国共通です。 ディスカッションを重ねながら、日々、充実した撮影になっております。 オール・アジアを代表する俳優陣の魅力を堪能していただければと思います。

出演：髙石あかり / トミー・バストウ / 吉沢亮 / 岡部たかし / 池脇千鶴 / 小日向文世 / 寛一郎 / 円井わん / さとうほなみ / 佐野史郎 / 堤真一 / 板垣李光人 / 北川景子 / シャーロット・ケイト・フォックス / 倉沢杏菜 / 安達木乃 / 岩谷健司 / 前原瑞樹 / 渡辺江里子 / 木村美穂 / 生瀬勝久 / 池谷のぶえ / 野内まる / 岩崎う大 / 朝加真由美 / 北香那 / 酒井大成 / 柄本時生 / 杉田雷麟 / 日高由起刀 / 下川恭平 / 濱正悟 / 伊武雅刀 / 大西信満 / 蓮佛美沙子 / 夏目透羽 / 芋生悠 / 夙川アトム / 橋本淳 / DAIGO / 安井順平出演：今田美桜 / 北村匠海 / 江口のりこ / 河合優実 / 原菜乃華 / 高橋文哉 / 古川琴音 / 眞栄田郷敦 / 大森元貴 / 妻夫木聡 / 阿部サダヲ / 松嶋菜々子 / 戸田菜穂 / 戸田恵子 / 浅田美代子 / 吉田鋼太郎 / 中沢元紀 / 二宮和也 / 加瀬亮 / 細田佳央太 / 竹野内豊 / 瞳水ひまり / 志田彩良 / ソニン / 瀧内公美 / 山寺宏一 / 津田健次郎 / 鳴海唯 / 倉悠貴 / 久保史緒里 / 藤堂日向 / 林田理沙出演：松坂桃李 / 吉岡里帆 / 奥平大兼 / 蒔田彩珠 / 窪塚愛流 / 吉柳咲良 / 豊田裕大 / 上坂樹里 / 髙石あかり / 八村倫太郎 / 山下幸輝 / 夏生大湖 / 影山優佳 / 永瀬莉子 / 森愁斗 / 安斉星来 / 矢吹奈子 / 今井柊斗 / 真弓孟之 / 西本まりん / 花岡すみれ / 野内まる / 山田健人 / 渡辺色 / 青山凌大 / 藤本一輝 / 唐木俊輔 / 大塚萌香 / 鈴川紗由 / 芹澤雛梨 / 白倉碧空 / 岡田将生 / 迫田孝也 / 臼田あさ美 / 櫻井海音 / 林泰文 / 堀田真由 / 高橋恭平 / 及川光博 / 常盤貴子 / 北村一





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