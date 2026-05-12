The official fan club of the idol group Aqours, which appeared in the anime and manga series "Love Live! Sunshine!!", has been put up for auction. The fan club was established in 2017 and was scheduled to end on June 30, 2025. However, due to the presence of links on the official website of "Love Live! Sunshine!!" and other SNS platforms, there is a risk of falling into the hands of third parties. The domain was registered through the domain registration service "Oname.jp" operated by the GMO Internet Group and was put up for auction on May 1, 2022, with a starting price of 3300 yen. As of May 12, 2022, at 5 pm, the price had reached 500 million yen, and at 6 pm, it had reached 950 billion yen. The auction ended on May 27, 2022, at 7 pm.

ラブライブ！ サンシャイン!! に登場するスクールアイドルグループ「Aqours（アクア）」の公式ファンクラブで使われていたドメインがオークションにかけられていることが分かった。 ファンクラブは2025年6月に終了したとはいえ、ラブライブ！

公式サイトなどリンクが掲載されたままのところも多く、SNSでは第三者の手に渡るリスクを指摘する声が上がっている。 ドメインは、サービス終了後に失効したとみられ、GMOインターネットグループが展開するドメイン登録サービス「お名前ドットコム」内の「.jpドメインオークション」に出品されている。 オークションは5月1日に3300円で始まったが、12日午後5時時点で500万円を超え、午後6時時点ではなんと950億円となっていた。 終了時間は5月27日の午後7時。

ドメインが第三者の手にわたると、詐欺サイトや公式ファンクラブを模したフィッシングサイトなどが作られる可能性がある。 ドメインは本物と同じのため、ブラウザのセキュリティ機能をすり抜けたり、パスワード管理ツールが動いてID・パスワードを自動入力してしまったりする可能性も否定できない。 Aqours CLUBは、アニメ2期が放送された17年にAqoursの公式ファンクラブとして発足。 毎年6月30日に発売される「Aqours CLUB CD SET」に封入されたコードを入力することで1年間の会員資格が得られた。 ラブライブ！ サンシャイン!! 公式サイトにも「Aqours CLUB」へのリンクが残る





topitmedia / 🏆 93. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aqours OFFICIAL FANCLUB DOMAIN AUCTION Love Live! Sunshine!! Anime Manga Fan Club Domain Auction Risk Of Falling Into The Hands Of Third Partie DNS DNS Operator Industry Risk Of Domain Name Extinction Reverse SEO Reverse SEO Strategy DNS Query Limit DNS Operator Group GMO Internet Group Oname.Jp Domain Registration Service Domain Name Auction Domain Name Auction Platform Domain Name Auction Price Domain Name Auction Ending Time Domain Name Auction Risk Domain Name Auction Risk Management Domain Name Auction Risk Management Strategy Domain Name Auction Risk Management Strategy F Domain Name Auction Risk Management Strategy F Domain Name Auction Risk Management Strategy F

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Pentagon Releases Massive UFO Files, Offering Glimpse into Unexplained PhenomenaThe US Department of Defense has declassified a large number of UFO-related files, making a trove of information on unidentified flying objects available to the public on a dedicated website. The files cover a range of topics, including sightings, interviews, and official documents, but many questions remain unanswered, with no definitive evidence pointing to extraterrestrial life.

Read more »

Studio Crocato's Official x-account celebrates Anna-Yamada's Birthday with 'Ultra Nymph' AnimationThe official X-account of Studio Crocato, responsible for animating 'Ultra Nymph,' wished anastudy Annya-Yatake, who plays the character, on her birthday, catching fans off guard with the news.

Read more »

高橋茂雄相方、中山功太のお笑いの業界再考High-level official reveals new information on behind-the-scenes feud between comedians

Read more »

Citizen Participation Encouraged for Simultaneous City Clean-UpThe city is implementing a campaign called 'Gomi Zero Daiketsudo' (Zero Waste Great Effort) from the 20th year of the Heisei era. As part of this campaign, the city plans to end the citywide clean-up on the 31st of May, but it will instead continue from the 31st of May until the 7th of June, providing free volunteer bags for participation. Recently, there has been a supply shortage of materials for plastic products, including the raw materials used to make plastics. These changes in raw materials have led to a shortage of waste bags and changes in materials used for each local government waste bag. In such a situation, waste bags have become increasingly precious. The city wants to put forward the action of making one's neighborhood cleaner without burdening households with the elimination of waste bags. The free volunteer bags this city provides aims to support such action and to promote the participation of the general public in the search and collection of waste. In summary, the city is distributing free volunteer bags for the collection of waste that has been collected during the specified period. In addition to such bags, the city is also distributing small bags for people to participate in small-scale cleanup activities. The city wants to make waste collection a daily part of people's daily lives, not just a weekend activity. The small bags distributed are only for use in publicly designated areas for sanitation, and they are not for household or business waste. ... More details can be found on the official page of the city.

Read more »

『攻殻機動隊THE GHOST IN THE SHELL』キービジュアル＆PV3弾公開、物語詳細など発表The official announcement of the new television anime series 'Ghost in the Shell' decided, the broadcast date is July 7, 2026, afternoon 11:00 PM. The key visuals and PV3th will be released, and the story and character details of the new anime will be revealed, the story is set in the future of 2029 B.C., Japan. The story of the new anime is set in a future of 2029, where corporations have enveloped the stars, electronic and light are likely to disappear, and national and ethnic groups vanish in the information age. Protagonist Motoko Kusanagi, the protagonist of Ghost in the Shell, is a cyborg who wants to establish a special unit to prevent criminal activity.

Read more »