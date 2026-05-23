An Amputee Soccer World Cup in Japan and a New Challenge for Hummel

Amputee soccer, also known as able-bodied soccer with a disability, has been played in Japan since 2010. This year, Amputee Soccer is also participating in the World Cup, which will be held in Mexico in November. The Japanese team is aiming for a sixth consecutive appearance. In addition to the Autumn Japanese Championship, the Spring Leo Pin Cup is the main tournament for Amputee Soccer. This year, six teams have entered, and the number of players remains at 100. However, in the Leo Pin Cup, able-bodied players with one foot raised can play, and this is being tried for the third time. The opening match was won by the local team, Kansai Seichistarasu. The game against the second team in a short time interval was tough, and although they were ahead, they couldn't hold on to the lead in the second half and ended in a draw. Captain Kawanishi Kenichiro said, "I feel good, but the team is still not there. However, in February, we won 7-0 in a 4-on-4 game, which is the same as the Leo Pin Cup. Tomorrow, we will continue to fight as a team to win." Denmark's sports brand Hummel, which developed the first soccer shoe with studs, was founded in 1923. At that time, soccer was played with leather shoes, and the flat sole was studded to improve grip and make it possible to play in a way that was not possible before. The story of how the heavy "Marlin" (German for Hummel) overcame the theory that it could not fly and finally flew is repeated, and the brand name and logo are adopted. With a history of 100 years, Hummel is currently expanding its own brand story and continuing to challenge new things.

アンプティサッカーは、主に下肢、または上肢に切断障がいのある人々がプレーする障がい者サッカーで、日本では2010年にスタート。 今年は男子サッカーと同じくアンプティサッカーもワールドカップイヤーで、11月にメキシコで「WAFF 2026年ワールドカップ」が開催。

日本代表は6大会連続6回目の出場を決めている。 秋の日本選手権とともに、アンプティサッカーの主要大会である春のレオピン杯。 今大会には6チームがエントリー。 選手数は変わらず100名を切る程度だが、レオピン杯では健常者が片足を上げたままプレーすることが、認められている。

今回で3回目の試みで、各チームのスタッフなど、サッカー経験者が中心にノンアンプティ選手としてプレーしている。 開幕戦は地元の関西セッチエストレーラスが勝利。2試合目との間隔が60分しかないタフなゲームとなった千葉戦も先制されながら、後半に追いつき、なんとかドローに持ち込んだ。 キャプテンの川西健太選手は、"個人的には調子がいいものの、チームとしてはまだまだ。 ただ、2月には4人制ゲームではあるものの、レオピン杯では7連覇中のFCアウボラーダにも勝っています。

明日もチームで勝利できるようがんばります"と話した。 デンマークのスポーツブランド"hummel（ヒュンメル）"は、世界で初めてスタッド付きスパイクを開発し、1923年に誕生。 革靴でサッカーをしていた当時、真っ平らな靴底にスタッドを付け、グリップ力の飛躍的向上をもたらし、今までできなかったプレーを可能にしました。

そこで重過ぎるために理論上飛べないとされるマルハナバチ（ドイツ語でhummel）が努力を重ねて飛べるようになったという逸話を重ね合わせ、ブランドネーム＆ロゴに採用。100年におよぶ歴史を経て、現在は、"Change the World Through Sport" (スポーツを通して世界を変える）をビジョンに、独自のブランドストーリーを展開。 新しいチャレンジを続けています





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Amputee Soccer World Cup Japan Hummel Soccer Challenge

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