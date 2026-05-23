Anime Animation Production Talk at Anime Expo

A talk event at Anime Expo featuring an explanation of the animation production process and a discussion on the challenges and achievements of the production.

まず荻田さん中心の解説・トークにて、前回・前々回と参加している荻田さんからは、今回より詳しいアニメーション制作についてのお話がありました。 仕事のテーマや物事の細分化が大事である点が触れられます。

また、肩書でもある『スーパーバイザー』についても話があり、シーンによって差が出すぎないように、作品を通して一貫性を保つ役目や、フェイシャルやアクションカットのチェックも大切な過程である点が、具体例や参考映像を通して、解説されました。 次は、今回初出演の多家さんによるコーナーへ。 多家さんの仕事はこの『リビルダー』の制作が主になっているとのことで、今回はその具体過程のお話に。

当初本作品では、CG業界ではエフェクト作成に適用するHoudiniというソフトを使用する予定でしたが、紆余曲折あって、多家さんの得意とするMayaソフトで、結果苦労の末今に至っている経緯が語られます。 他作品『THE FIRST SLAM DUNK』や『ドラゴンボール超 スーパーヒーロー』でも多くの課題をクリアしてきた多家さんにとっても、このリビルダーの制作は困難の連続でしたが、熱意の高いキャラやメカのクオリティにも感化されたとのこと。

結果MayaにあるBifrost機能を使用し、課題を潜り抜けた経緯を専門的なワードや、リビルダーの参考映像も交えながらの解説に、会場からは笑いや驚きが常に起こりながらのパートとなりました。 そして、スタッフトークのパートに移ると、制作状況のお話に。 水島監督からは『おそらく間に合いそう。 全体の見通しはできている！

』と、前向きな制作状況に触れました。 気になる『心のレゾナンス』の時系列にも、初めて触れ『約50年後』とのこと。 また5月15日（金）により具体情報が公開になったゲーム『楽園追放 -The Stellar Angel-』も前作の1年後、ということで、より作品への解像度が高まります。 最後には、冒頭の本編映像の一部が初公開に。

一部公開中のPVにも使われているシーンにて、複座型アーハンが飛ぶシーンが上映されました。 イベントの最後、水島監督からは『リビルダーは、作品的にも肝。 表現のため、多家さんには大分高い山を登らせることになる！ （笑）』と、和気藹々としたスタッフ間での意気込みのコメントもあり、トークイベントは終了となりました





animatetimes / 🏆 118. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anime Expo Animation Production Challenges Achievements Software Maya Houdini Bifrost The First Slam Dunk Dragon Ball Super Super Hero

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