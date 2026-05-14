Airz: Efficient and Cost-Effective Event Broadcasting with Optimized Equipment Selection

Airz has developed a service tailored to the needs of smaller events, enabling efficient and cost-effective broadcasting with optimized equipment selection. By focusing on essential features and streamlining operations, Airz offers a stable and user-friendly broadcasting solution that caters to the specific requirements of smaller events.

Airz では、現場に最適化した機材選定を行うことで、従来は多人数を必要としていた配信体制の効率化を実現しています。 例えば、オートフォーカス対応カメラの活用によりカメラマンの常時操作を最小限に抑えつつ、スイッチャーと音声ミキサーが一体化した機材（例：Roland VR-6HD）の導入により、映像・音声のオペレーションを1名で対応可能な体制を構築しています。

これらは一部機能をあえて絞ることで操作性と効率性を高めた構成であり、中小規模イベントにおいては過不足のない最適なスペックとなっています。 さらに、現場オペレーションの標準化・簡略化を進めることで、属人的なスキルに依存しない安定した配信体制を実現。 従来のイベント配信は、大規模案件を前提とした価格設計・体制が主流であり、中小規模イベントにとっては導入ハードルが高いものでした。 Airzは、こうした市場構造に対し、中小規模イベントに最適化したサービス設計を構築。

必要十分な機材構成とオペレーションに絞ることで、コストを抑えつつも実用性の高い配信を提供しています。 Airzはこれまでのデジタルマーケティング支援で培った知見を活かし、現在、顧客の約8割をデジタルマーケティング経由で獲得しています。 イベント配信業界においては、紹介や既存取引を中心とした営業手法が一般的である中、デジタルを活用した顧客獲得モデルを確立している点は大きな特徴です。 これにより、安定的な案件創出と事業成長を実現しています





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Airz Event Broadcasting Efficient And Cost-Effective Optimized Equipment Selection Stable And User-Friendly

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