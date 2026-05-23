駒大ルーキー岸本莞爾、男子2部3000メートル障害決勝進出

駒大ルーキーの岸本莞爾が男子2部3000メートル障害予選3組で4着の成績で決勝進出を果たしました。

駒大ルーキーの岸本莞爾が男子2部3000メートル障害予選3組で4着の成績で決勝進出を果たしました。 序盤から先頭で集団を引っ張るなど積極的にレースを進め、「ちょっとギリギリになってしまいましたが、決勝も頑張ります。

サンショーは高校からやっている種目なので、そこは大事にしつつ、5000メートル、1万メートルでも結果を出していきたい」と語りました。 山岳を駆け抜ける「スカイランニング」で日本代表経験がある異例の経歴を持つ岸本。

「世界で活躍されているＯＢの方々、部員の先輩。 高いところを目指している人がいるって、そこを目指しても目指さなくても、自分にとって良い」と今年4月に駒大に進学した。 練習のボリュームは増え、まだ慣れないことも多いが「苦しい部分もありますけど、自分のため。 監督にも自分の意向を伝えながら、相談しながらやっていきます」と話す。

「スカイランニング」というと箱根駅伝でも山上りの5区や山下り6区を想像するが「よく言われるんですけど、僕自身が特に上りが得意とかそういうわけではない」と苦笑い。 「箱根駅伝を走りたいですけど、走れるとしたらその区間で精いっぱい頑張りたいです」とチームのために全力を尽くす覚悟だ。 身長182センチの大型ルーキーで、3000メートル障害の障害は「速くなるためというより、かけるより得意だから」と足をかけずになめらかに跳ぶ。

「莞爾」の名前の由来は「古い日本語で『にっこり笑う』という意味があります。 大好きです」。 伝統校でチームの主力になるため、まずは関東インカレからインパクトを残す。 関東インカレは1919年に第1回大会が行われ、今年が第105回。1920年に始まり、今年1月に第102回大会が行われた箱根駅伝より歴史は長い。

例年5月に開催。 各校各種目に3人以内が出場できる。1位8点、2位7点…8位1点が与えられ、対校戦で総得点を競う。 男子は16校の1部、それ以外の2部、大学院生の3部に分けられる。1部の15、16位と2部の1、2位が翌年に入れ替わる。 女子はすべての大学が1部、大学院生が2部で入れ替えはない。

関東の学生長距離ランナーにとって、関東インカレは箱根駅伝に次ぐビッグイベント。 男子の1部と2部は短距離、フィールド種目を含めた総合力で決まるため、今年1月の箱根駅伝で3年連続9度目の優勝を飾った青学大、同2位の国学院大、同6位の駒大など駅伝をメインに強化している大学は2部に属する。 そのため、長距離種目においては1部と2部は実力差はない





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男子2部3000メートル障害、駒大、岸本莞爾、決勝進出、スカイランニング

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