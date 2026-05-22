"Sea Expo" six-month anniversary: A new quadrant for Japanese industries

The 'Sea Expo' event has concluded, six months after its opening, and showcased Japan's potential in tapping into the 'sea' as a resource and its potential to create new industries and innovations.

海の万博"が閉幕して半年が経ちました。 万博においては、日本の財産である"海"を活かして、新たな産業やイノベーション創出の可能性が提示されました。 ブルーエコノミーの市場規模は、2030年までに世界全体で3兆ドル（約450兆円〜500兆円規模）を超えると予測されています。

四方を海に囲まれ、世界第6位の排他的経済水域を保有する日本にとって、この領域は地政学的な強みを活かした新産業創出のフロンティアと位置付けられます。 夢洲新産業・都市創造機構のブルーエコノミー共創分科会では、Beyond EXPOの持続的な発展と成長を目指し、新しい海のビジネスである海業（うみぎょう）の創出、環境・エネルギー、ブルーカーボンと産業創出、IR開業も見据えた富裕層×海を想定したブルーインバウンドビジネスなどに向けて、幅広い活動を展開しております。

本年11月には"第45回全国豊かな海づくり大会〜魚庭（なにわ）の海おおさか大会〜"が開催され、天皇皇后両陛下もご臨席される予定です。 夢洲新産業・都市創造機構では同大会でブース展示も行う予定で、分科会の活動を加速化させてまいります。 是非、"第３回ブルーエコノミー日本サミット"にご参加下さい。 岡 修 氏 大阪府漁業協同組合連合会 会





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