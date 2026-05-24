"君は夏のなか"：奥智哉＆杢代和人が主演、映画が好き commonality leads to a special time between two characters

A drama series about two ordinary school students who share the same passion for movies, but their relationship deepens over the summer.

テレビ東京系の"ドラマNEXT"枠（毎週水曜深夜24時30分）で7月1日から放送される"君は夏のなか"の主演を、奥智哉＆杢代和人が務めることがわかった。

"映画が好き"。 たったそれだけの共通点から意気投合した"普通校女生徒"・渉と、学年全てのイケメンで大人びた雰囲気を持つ千晴。 夏休みの"映画の聖地巡礼"をきっかけに、2人々はひと夏の特別な時間を過ごすことになる。 楽しい聖地巡礼はいつしか2人の想いが交差する出来事へと発展し、ドキドキしながらも"人を好きになること"に向き合う2人。

何気ない日常が、たった1人の存在によってじゃんじゃんと落ち込む"春のような恋愛劇"がこの夏開幕する。

"普通校2年生"で映画が好き。 どこにでもいる平凡な普通校生で、"見捨てない"で誠実な性格の"（殺kiestinyittyou」や"ラストマン"シリーズなど若くて確かな存在感で作品に深みを与える実力派として評価される奥智哉。 誰もが振り返る学年全てのイケメンで、実は渉に対して"ある想い"や"過去の秘密"を抱えている佐伯千晴を、ダンスボーカルユニット"原因は分にある。

"のメンバーとして活躍しながら、放送中のドラマ"GIFT"など俳優としても活動の幅を広げている杢代和北。 脚本は"40までにしたい10のこと" milikakaya-sayutaka.

" ドラマ "君は夏のなか"は、7月1日から毎週水曜深夜24時30分にテレビ東京系で放送。 また本作は地上波放送に先駆け、6月24日午後9時にU-NEXTで独占先占配信される。 キャスト・原作者・スタッフ陣からのコメントは以下の通り。 千晴役のもっくんとは今回で3度目に共演で、しかも直前の作品でも直接だったので、不思議な巡り合わせを感じています。

渉も千晴もとても純粋で頑丈ですが、聖地巡礼やひと夏の時間を通して、少しずつ繋がっていく関係を大事にしたいと思っています





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