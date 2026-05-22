"召喚士"アニメ2nd Seasonキャスト発表！

ハム男氏による原作の人気アニメ"召喚士"の2nd Seasonのキャストが発表されました。主人公アレンを演じるのは川島、キール役は川島、ソフィアローネ役は安野、フォルマール役は緑川、メルル役は富田です。アニメ版公式サイトでは、1st Seasonから引き続き登場するキャラクターの新たなビジュアルなども公開されています。

ハム男氏による原作は、小説投稿サイト"小説家になろう"で2019年から連載され、シリーズ累計発行部数300万部を突破している人気ファンタジーライトノベル。35歳独身彼女なしのサラリーマンが、異世界に住む農奴の少年・アレンへと転生し、謎多き才能" 召喚士 "を駆使して、レベル上げすら命がけの最高難易度"ヘルモード"で最強への道を歩む姿を描く。

全12話の1st Seasonが、今年1～3月に放送された。 書籍版の最新第14巻は7月15日に発売予定。 2nd Seasonでは、貴族であるグランヴェル家に客人として迎え入れられたアレンが、ラターシュ王国学園都市で新たな冒険を繰り広げる。 今回発表されたキャストは、いずれも新天地である学園都市でアレンが出会うキャラクターを演じる。

川島はお金に対して強い執着心をもつが家族や仲間を大切に思っている少年・キール役、安野はエルフの国・ローゼンヘイムの王女で、アレンを世界の救世主だと考えるソフィアローネ役、緑川はソフィアローネの護衛を務める忠臣・フォルマール役、富田はドワーフの国・バウキス帝国出身で、強力なゴーレム兵を操ることが希少な才能"魔岩将"をもつメルル役を担当する。 アニメ版公式サイトでは、1st Seasonから引き続き登場するキャラクターの新たなビジュアルなども公開されている





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召喚士 アニメ 2Nd Season キャスト キャラクター

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