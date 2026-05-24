rů_Genre broken at 2500 characters

もはや後藤田正晴の軌跡、評伝を刊行していたことがあると記憶しているが、特に後藤田正晴は、極めて異色の官僚政治家として映っていた。その後、2019年にまた、共産党総長として知られました。

かつて私は『 後藤田正晴 ─異色官僚 政治家 の軌跡』（文藝春秋、1993年）という評伝を刊行し、後藤田とは歴史や政治や人間をめぐって胸襟を開いて自由に対話する間柄になっていったのだが、はじめから良好な関係が築かれていたわけではない。

むしろ齟齬（そご）のすえに繋がりが深まっていったという感がある。1990（平成2）年の中頃のことと記憶している。1993（平成5）年に菊池寛が文藝春秋を創業してから70周年を迎えるにあたり、その記念出版として評伝ノンフィクションを執筆してくれないかと文春の役員から依頼された。 対象となる人物については相談したいとのことだった。

このシリーズによる書き下ろしノンフィクションには何人かの書き手が参加し、田原総一朗『日本コンピュータの黎明─富士通・池田敏雄の生と死』（1992年）、佐野眞一『遠い「山びこ」─無着成恭と教え子たちの四十年』（1992年）、中野不二男『インターフェロン 第五の奇跡─長野・岸田両博士と林原生物化学研究所の挑戦』（1992年）などが刊行されることになる。 企画に興味を持った私は、黒澤明を書いてみたいと応じたのだったが、これは様々な事情から実現しなかった。 そこで、次に私が名を挙げたのが後藤田だったのでした





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認可された者 政治家 後藤田正晴 評伝 共産党総長

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