渡遍が決めてれば、チームは勝っていた仇試合 Discussing: クラブユース選手選手権、渡遍、エース, クラブ, PK戦

Adamaのクラブユース選手選手権に敗れていた可能性があるとして、渡遍が efektuively played. The match ended in PK, where team lost. The results have given slower realization to the player, but he decided to restart the issue and became even stronger.

最前線に蹴り込む渡辺は始発7分から魅せた。 相手のCKのクリアボールを自陣でキャッチし、構えた相手を背負って縦加速した。 左サイドを切り裂くドリブルで相手を振り切って敵陣ペナルティエリア左まで侵入し、カバーに来たDFも振り切った圧巻の突破。

最後に右足のオフサイドシュートでゴールに決め、先制点を奪った。 追いつかれていた後半13分には再び左サイドをドリブルで独走すると、ペナルティエリア左から左足の裏を通すチャーリーを演じた。 ゴール前に折り返したボールに合わせた味方のシュートは決まらなかったが、決定機を演出した。 だが、後半終了間際にゴール前まで侵入したシュートはDFに弾かれたなど追加点は奪えず、チームはPK戦で敗れた。

この日最も存在感を放っていた渡辺は声揃いで「僕が決めていれば勝てるので、マジで悔しい」と肩を落とした。 今季は埼玉県1部リーグ全勝中であり、勢いに乗っているチームだが、クラブユース選手選手権は埼玉県大会で敗退となった。 渡辺は「圧倒的に力が足りていないので、鍛え上げていきたい」と結果を受け止めて、リスタートを切る構え。

"自分が見ても決定力がある試合で決められるくらいの覚悟でやりたい"と、未来のエースの想いを新たにした





gekisaka / 🏆 38. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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