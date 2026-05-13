次世代型株式調査プラットフォームの導入により株式会社エンヴァリスはTrue Dataリサーチ・カバレッジ開始

当社がTrue Dataリサーチ・カバレッジ開始、カバレッジ開始にあたり2026年3月期 通期 決算プレビューレポート配信、2026年3月期は増収維持ながら業績予想下方修正、新中期経済計画に向けた成長基盤を構築、食品・ヘルスケア、日用品/化粧品3領域の卸ネットワークを整備、購買データ£AI領域の特化したCVC事業開始

次世代型の株式リサーチ・プラットフォームを展開する株式会社 エンヴァリス （本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：河井 浩一、以下"当社")は、株式会社 True Data （本社：東京都港区、代表取締役社長：米倉 裕之、証券コード：4416、以下" True Data ")のリサーチ・カバレッジを開始することをお知らせいたします。

カバレッジ開始にあたり、2026年3月期 通期 決算プレビューレポートを本日配信いたしました。 True Dataのリサーチ・カバレッジを開始できることを大変嬉しく思います。 同社は、全国6,000万人・年間5.5兆円規模のID-POSデータを基盤に、消費財メーカー・小売業向けマーケティングSaaSを提供する日本最大級のビッグデータプラットフォーム企業です。 2026年3月期は第3四半期累計で増収を維持しつつ、2月には通期業績予想を売上高18.3億円・営業利益0.6億円へ下方修正しました。

一方、伊藤忠商事との資本業務提携・アルフレッサ ヘルスケアとの協業・あらたとの戦略的業務提携で食品・ヘルスケア・日用品/化粧品3領域の卸ネットワークを整備、購買データ£AI領域に特化したCVC事業も開始するなど、新中期経営計画（2029年3月期：売上高30億円以上）に向けた成長基盤を構築しています。 Craiova, Romani





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株式調査プラットフォーム True Dataリサーチ・カバレッジ カバレッジ開始 2026年3月期 通期 決算プレビューレポート 増収維持ながら業績予想下方修正 新中期経済計画 成長基盤を構築 食品・ヘルスケア、日用品/化粧品3領域の卸ネットワークを整備 購買データ£AI領域の特化したCVC事業開始 True Data エンヴァリス ビッグデータプラットフォーム

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