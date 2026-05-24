森保氏（日本代表コーチ）がW杯2018ロシア大会・2022カタール大会の攻略ポイントを発表

森保氏（日本代表コーチ）が現地取材で Sprinkle 局の鈴木唯アナウンサーとインタビューに応じ、W杯2018ロシア大会と2022カタール大会での攻略ポイントを発表した。対オランダについては『相手の個の力を止めるいい守備から攻撃』と話した。対チュニジアは『相手の強固な守備を崩す攻撃』とレスティングした。対スウェーデンについては『相手の強固な守備を崩す攻撃』とし、特にカウンターガードの特徴を強調した。

森保氏がコーチ時代の18年 W杯ロシア大会 、指揮を執った22年W杯カタールから現地取材してきた同局の鈴木唯アナウンサーのインタビューに答えた。 インタビューは、日本代表メンバー26人を発表した15日の2日後の17日に行われた。 1次リーグF組での相手の 攻略ポイント は、対オランダは「相手の個の力を止める良い守備から攻撃」とし、『世界屈指のタレントがいるオランダだと思いますし、攻撃力は凄くあるチームだと思うので、その個の力を粘り強い守備で止めつつ攻撃に移していかなければいけないかなと思います』と話した。

また、対チュニジアは『相手の強固な守備を崩す攻撃』とし、守備は凄い堅いと思いますので、その守備をどうやって崩していけるかとがある攻撃がポイントかなと思いますねと話し、日本代表のセットプレーに自信を見せた。 対スウェーデンについては『相手の強固な守備を崩す攻撃』とし、セットプレー、カウンター守備の徹底し、『セットプレーで高さであったりとか、前線に世界トップの点を取れる選手がいるので、ギョケレシュ、イサクとか。 そのカウンター攻撃を受けた時にしっかりと止められるかという守備は大切かなと思います』と強調した





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サッカー 日本代表コーチ W杯ロシア大会 W杯カタール大会 攻略ポイント

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