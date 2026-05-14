日経平均１７６円７６銭上がり最新値６万３４４８円８７銭に達...

◯ US Tech Stocks' Rise Boost Japanese Tech Giants - The Nikkei closed up 176 yen76 on Thursday. This was due to a rise in tech shares, led by semiconductors, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit their highest levels. ◯ Counter Reaction - Nevertheless, some companies, such as Farfetch and Sony, saw a significant downturn in their share prices. ◯ Trade Volumes - The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the day with total trading volumes of 67250 million yen, with 19 companies suffering losses in terms of stock price and 14 companies gaining profits. ◯ Take - Iam Market Analyst, suggesting that with the market inflation peaking, the Nikkei would take its direction more from US stocks.

前場の東京株式市場で日経平均は続伸し、前営業日比１７６円７６銭高の６万３４４８円８７銭だった。 取引時間中の史上最高値を更新した。 米国市場でのハイテク株高を受けて、日経平均の指数寄与度の高い半導体関連株の一角が押し上げた。

好決算を手掛かりとした物色も広がった。 日経平均は８円安と反落して寄り付いたが、その後プラス圏に転換し、取引時間中の史上最高値を更新。 一時、５２７円２１銭高の６万３７９９円３２銭まで上昇した。 前日の米株市場でＳ＆Ｐ総合５００種とナスダック総合指数が最高値を更新した流れに加え、時間外取引での米株先物も底堅く推移したことが投資家心理の支えとなった。

マリン・ストラテジーズの香川睦シニアマーケットアナリストは、４月の米卸売物価指数などの物価指標では、インフレ率が市場予想を上回っており、中東情勢を発端とした原油高の影響が実体経済にも表れ始めているとの見方を示した。 半面、ファーストリテイリングは１％超安、ソニーグループが５％超安となった。 ＴＯＰＩＸは０．４３％安の３９０２．６１ポイントで午前の取引を終了した。 東証プライム市場の売買代金は６兆０７２５億０２００万円だ。

東証３３業種では、値下がりが不動産、その他製品、建設、その他金融など１９業種、値上がりがガラス・土石製品、電気機器、パルプ・紙など１４業種だった。 ソフトバンクグループは３％超安となった。 三菱マテリアル、大日本印刷は１０─１１％超安だった





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