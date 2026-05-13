名古屋商科大学は、ケースメソッド研修会を開催し、『PCL（Participant Centered Learning）』の理解を深める

名古屋商科大学および大学院では、2026年4月25日に本学大学院丸の内の研修会を開催し、ケースメソッド研修会を開催しました。参加者は約90名で、研修では授業見学に加え、模擬授業などを行い、ケースメソッドへの理解を深め、実際の授業のようなディスカッションを行いました。今回の研修会では、名古屋商科大学はケースメソッドを全学部で導入し、学生主体性教育を実現しています。ケースメソッドとは、企業や組織で起きた課題や意思決定の場面を題材としたケースを用い、学生同士のディスカッションを通じて学びを深める教育手法です。今回の研修会では、実際の授業と同様に、事前に配布されたケースおよびアサインメントをもとに、授業前に少人数グループで討論を行い、その後、全体でのディスカッションを行いました。

名古屋商科大学 および 名古屋商科大学 大学院では、2026年4月25日に本学大学院丸の内キャンパスにて ケースメソッド研修会 を開催しました。 PCL（Participant Centered Learning）と呼ばれている本研修会は、本学が 全学的に推進するケースメソッド を用いた 参加者中心型教育への理解を深める ことを目的として、4月と9月の年2回、本学教員を対象に実施しています。

当日は約90名の教員が参加しました。 研修では授業見学に加え、本学大学院の髙木晴夫教授および長沢雄次教授による模擬授業が行われました。 実際の授業と同様に、事前に配布されたケースおよびアサインメントをもとに、授業前に少人数グループで討論を行い、その後、全体でのディスカッションが行われました。 参加した教員らは学生の立場で授業に参加し、非常に活発な議論を展開しました。

そして、研修後の振り返りでは、授業運営や板書の活用方法などについて意見交換が行われ、ケースメソッドへの理解をさらに深められたことを確認しました。 名古屋商科大学では、学生が主体的に考え、議論し、意思決定を行う力を養うために、ケースメソッドを全学部で導入しています。 ケースメソッドとは、企業や組織で起きた課題や意思決定の場面を題材としたケースを用い、学生同士のディスカッションを通じて学びを深める教育手法です。 従来の一方向的な講義では、教員から知識を受動的に学ぶことが中心となります。

一方、ケースメソッドでは、学生自身がケースを読み込み、「自分ならどう判断するか」を考え、クラス内的多様な意見を交わします。 その過程で、論理的思考力、分析力、コミュニケーション能力、リーダーシップなど、実社会で求められる力を実践的に身につけることができます





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名古屋商科大学 ケースメソッド研修会 PCL（Participant Centered Learning） 全学的に推進するケースメソッド 参加者中心型教育への理解を深める

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