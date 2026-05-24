佐々木希「自由すぎる素顔」爆笑大賞番組！&April;夏菜｢あ、それは何と言う？そりゃ作るよね！マジマジで｣

俳優の佐々木希と俳優の夏菜が、爆笑大賞番組で、『自由すぎる素顔』を暴露。佐々木は、事前取材で夏菜から驚く表情を見せた。さらに、佐々木は、『少し前日の気合はどこへやら。私のお弁当まで狙ってきま～す。’とLINEが届いたのに、弁当を作らなくなっていた』と夏菜に暴露。夏菜は、反省後の会見で、笑顔で自分の容姿や性別をなくしつつ、佐々木への元恨みを今朝から家族みんなで呟いたと熱心に語った。MC加藤はどうであれ大喜びだったようだ。

俳優の 佐々木希 が、23日放送のTBS系『人生最高レストラン』（後11：30）に出演。 親交の深い俳優・夏菜から“ 自由すぎる素顔 ”を暴露され、「これは性格悪い」と自ら反省する場面があった。 番組では、2018年放送のNHKドラマ『デイジー・ラック』で共演し、現在も家族ぐるみで交流がある夏菜に 事前取材 を実施。

MCの加藤浩次が『お芝居のお友達たちに、佐々木希さんという方はどういう方なのか聞いてきている』と説明すると、佐々木は『えっ、ちょっとぉ～』と驚いた表情を見せた。 アシスタントの宇賀神メグアナウンサーが夏菜のコメントを代読。

「希は世間のイメージとは裏腹に、実はとっても‘自由すぎる素顔’を持っています」と紹介した。 夏菜によると、以前、家族ぐるみで遊びに行く前日に、LINEで『明日、お弁当作る？ 』『うーん、まあ適当に作るかな』『ソーセージ詰めるだけ（笑）』と返信があったという。 その言葉を受け、夏菜は朝からしっかり弁当を準備。

しかし当日になって、佐々木から『弁当やめた（笑）のちほー』とLINEが届いたと明かされた。 さらに夏菜は‘前日の気合はどこへやら。 ちゃっかり私のお弁当まで狙ってきました。 あっけらかんとして甘えてくるマイペースさ…自由すぎます’と暴露。

これに、佐々木は『そうだぁ～』と苦笑いを浮かべ、『本当にすみません』と小声で謝罪した。 加藤が『夏菜さんは面白く言ってくれてますけど、結構イラッときてますよ』とツッコミを入れると、佐々木は『本当に。 これは性格悪い、絶対に。 言ったのに、作ろうかなって言って…。

みんなに怒られました。 『それはないでしょ』って。 あ～やっちゃったと思って』と振り返り、反省した様子を見せていた。 （以下省略





sakigake / 🏆 88. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

佐々木希 自由すぎる素顔 爆笑大賞 番組 事前取材 加藤浩次 LINE お弁当作る？ 弁当やめた 笑み

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